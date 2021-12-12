Johnny Depp fans celebrate Dior’s contract with the actor

Without a doubt, the last four years have been difficult for Johnny Depp due to the scandalous divorce he faced, but the last two have been even more complicated because the big companies to which he belonged turned their backs on him. After being one of the most coveted stars in Hollywood, it seems that the film industry intends to disappear little by little.

Despite this, he continues to work, and lately he has highlighted his interest in collaborating on independent and low-budget films. But what has really annoyed his followers is that they dismissed him from great franchises such as Pirates of the Caribbean, where he immortalized Captain Jack Sparrow, perhaps one of his most emblematic characters; on the other hand, it was its take off in the Harry Potter universe with its short appearance in Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them – 73%, obtaining greater importance in the second installment.

Although Grindelwald’s story has not yet been told, Warner Bros. asked the actor to sign his resignation and then be replaced by Mads Mikkelsen, all with the intention of not being involved with an actor who has been identified as a “hitter. of wives ”without yet having sufficient evidence, and that this does not damage the image of the film company. Amber Heard, meanwhile, continues her career intact, which fans consider unfair.

But now Johnny’s fans have received a gift that they have not stopped appreciating, especially for what it means that one of his most important collaborations is on the actor’s side. For several years now, the protagonist of El Joven Manos de Tijera – 91% has worked hand in hand with Dior to launch a series of fragrances under his signature called Sauvage. And now, in the midst of the controversy and constant complaints, the brand has launched a video clip featuring the also musician.

It is precisely in this video that Johnny shares the scene with François Demachy, the perfumer behind all of Dior’s aromatic creations. Together, they have conversations about what inspires them to create a new fragrance and what they want to convey. In this meeting, the actor is calm and happy at the moment of being able to smell the different fragrances, comparing them even with the magic of creating chords with a guitar, which accompanies him throughout the video.

This is the first in a series of clips that will be constantly being released in keeping with the talk show style, a chat with friends and perfume-tasting moments that have been, and will continue to be, released under the name of Johnny Depp. At the end of the clip it is confirmed that the next one we will be able to see in September of this year. This collaboration has been celebrated by fans and below you can read their reactions accompanied by the hashtag #TankYouDior.

From now on I would like to see new content from @Dior featured by #JohnnyDepp at least once a week (more content of course is welcome), just to see Johnny try the perfume, play the guitar, hear him speak French and, above all, to see him smile.

From now on, I would like to see new @Dior content presented by #JohnnyDepp at least once a week (more content is of course welcome), just to see Johnny test perfume, play the guitar, hear him speak French and especially see him smile. ❤️🥰❤️#ThankYouDior pic.twitter.com/kBdj9zS38T – 🍩🍉MG Warrior Of Johnny Depp⚖Wald-Mignon🎅🎄🌟 (@mg_violette) July 23, 2021

We will not forget that Dior supported Johnny Depp in this difficult situation while Disney and Warner Bros fired him.

We won’t forget that Dior supported Johnny Depp in this difficult situation while Disney and Warner Bros fired him.#thankyoudior https://t.co/rscEbrzrCp – Blueberry (@blankblueberry) July 23, 2021

Thanks @Dior for keeping you [con] #JohnnyDepp. He is kind, respectful, sincere and will never let you down. Thank you for believing in him as much as we do!

Thank you @Dior for keeping #JohnnyDepp He is kind, respectful, truthful and will never let you down. Thank you 🙏 so much for believing in him like we do! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gdpUfHnERH – Nina Allen (@ JD13BD) July 24, 2021

