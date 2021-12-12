‘John Wick 4’: The fourth installment of the Keanu Reeves saga announces his first signing – movie news

Chad Stahelski is back behind the scenes of the continuation of the killer’s story. The franchise continues after the stoppage caused by the coronavirus crisis in 2020.

John wick 4 begins to warm up engines. The fourth installment of the saga starring Keanu Reeves saw his plans disrupted by the coronavirus crisis. Lionsgate decided to delay the movie until 2022 and also announced John wick 5. Now, with filming planned for this year, the franchise has announced the first signing of John wick 4.

As reported Deadline, Rina Sawayama has joined the cast of the fourth installment of the saga. For the moment, details about his role are kept secret. Sawayama is a Japanese-born pop star who moved to London at the age of five.





The production of John wick 4 plans to kick off this summer. Filming will take place in France, Germany Y Japan. Chad Stahelski, who has directed the entire saga, will once again be behind the cameras of the fourth installment. Shay Hatten – screenwriter for Army of the Dead, a Zack Snyder film that recently landed on Netflix – and Michael Finch sign the script.

“I am delighted to have Rina on board to make her feature film debut with John wick 4“says Stahelski. “He is an incredible talent who will bring a lot to the film,” he adds.

The saga John wick it’s one of those unexpected hits. The first delivery, John Wick (A Good Day to Kill), was not released in Spanish cinemas and was released through Netflix. The film gained a huge following and the universe of assassins starring Reeves has expanded over three installments. John Wick: Blood Pact raised more than $ 171 million all over the world and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum more of $ 327 million Worldwide.