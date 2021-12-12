Joe Brady to seek a coaching position in the NFL

Sources see Brady unlikely to return to college football

Joe brady, who was fired last Sunday as offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers, has already heard from several teams in the NFLsaid a source to ESPN.

Brady prefers to continue training in the NFL, and the expectation is that he will stay in the league next season, according to sources.

Joe Brady served as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator in 2020 and part of 2021, after filling the same position for LSU in 2019. Getty Images

Brady could return to training in college, where his career took off as an aerial games coordinator in LSU during the 2019 Tigers national championship season.

But a source pointed to ESPN that while “it’s not impossible, it’s unlikely” that Brady will return to college ranks in 2022.

Just under a year ago, Brady was landing interviews for head coaching jobs with the Jets, Eagles and Falcons, where he was a finalist before Atlanta finally hired Arthur Smith.

The head coach of the Panthers, Matt Rhule, He did not specify why he fired Brady, saying the decision was “in the best interest of us going forward.” Senior offensive assistant Jeff Nixon will replace Brady as offensive coordinator, starting Sunday against the Falcons.

The Panthers enter Sunday 29th in the NFL in total offense and 24th in scoring average offense. There were 21 and 24 in those categories, respectively, last season in Brady’s first year with the team.