Jennifer Lopez with a gray coat that sweeps this winter

Since rumors of the return of one of the most beloved couples of the 2000 began about 8 months ago, the nicknamed ‘Bennifer’, Or what is the same, the actor Ben Affleck and the singer Jennifer Lopez, have not stopped surprising us with romantic walks, movie kisses, appearances at events such as the great stars that they are and, above all, they have made us believe in second chances in love.

Romanticism aside, orAnother of the gifts that the Latin star is giving us in each appearance with her boy are her ‘lookazos’ that we do not want to stop copying. And, as proof, JLo and the actor’s latest outing in Los Angeles shopping at an optician, where she wears a sober and elegant style that we need to recreate NOW. And we have it easy, because they are all basic garments combined to perfection. Therefore, look in your closet that surely you can also wear the singer’s ‘outfit’. Yes indeed, the main protagonist of the ‘look’ is an ‘oversize’ gray cloth coat. We do not know (yet) where Lopez’s is from, but what we do know is that it is ideal and that In H&M we have located a very similar one with which you can recreate this ‘style’ and have it in your dressing room one of the outerwear that is sweeping this year.

Jennifer Lopez in a gray coat (we know where you can get a similar one)

Is outer garment we are talking about is a knee-length coat from the H&M firm in a classic color, that never goes out of style, but this season is sweeping more than ever: gray, specifically in a mottled hue. This garment has a straight silhouette with a soft brushed finish, it is a model with notch lapels and a hidden unlined press button. The price of this winter piece similar to that of Jlo is 49.99 euros. This is our proposal to emulate the coat that Jennifer Lopez has worn on one of her walks with Ben Affleck and that, without a doubt, will become an essential for your winter ‘looks’.

