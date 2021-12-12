Jennifer Lawrence told what she did while not working and surprised everyone – Para Ti Magazine

Do not look up, the Netflix movie in which she is the protagonist, is promoted and made statements that made several journalists who interviewed her blush

The new breed of great talents from Hollywood has her at the top. Already 2010, the interpreter obtained her first Oscar nomination and her launch to fame thanks to the fact that she starred in the independent film ‘Blood ties’ (Winter’s Bone).

Since then, the career of Lawrence took off to such an extent that an actress garnered four Oscar nominations and eventually won the Best Actress award in 2012 for his performance in ‘The bright side of life’. Despite her unstoppable success, in 2018 she decided to take a break from acting.

Now Jennifer is back and with several news in between. The first is that She is expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney. The second is that he is about to release his new movie ‘Don’t look up’ along with a top-notch cast headed by Leonardo Dicaprio Y Meryl streep.

The plan you have in case you leave the performance

Jennifer Lawrence participated as a guest of the program The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where he spoke of his brief retirement from the world of acting. When asked what he did during his retirement, the actress joked that she “had tons of sex”, looking at her belly, which reveals an advanced pregnancy.

Actually, the 31-year-old performer revealed that the break he decided to take in his career coincided with the pandemic, so did the same thing most people did, cook and clean.

If you recognize that always felt comfortable on film sets, where there is a schedule and everything is ordered, enjoyed taking a break from all of that. “I took a break and nobody really cared, and I was calm and I liked it. I feel like I could be part of the world again without the flashes“, be sincere.

When Colbert asked what he would do if he decided not to act again, Lawrence confessed to the host that housework would be a big part of the plan, since she considers that she is very good at doing this type of activitys. “I think I would make a very good housekeeper… I mean I make a mess, but I’m very good at cleaning it up. I can attack a mess.”.

For the moment, Lawrence doesn’t have many projects on his schedule, except for a couple of movies.. She has also not revealed if she will take time after the birth of her son, although we will surely see her in action again.