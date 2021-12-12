Jennifer Lawrence confesses it was “hell” working with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet

Don’t look up It has become one of the most anticipated audiovisual projects of this end of the year. The movie of Adam McKay, starring Leonardo Dicaprio, Timothée Chalamet Y Jennifer Lawrence, has just hit the big screens and aims to be one of the best comedies of recent months.

In the film, Lawrence and DiCaprio play a pair of astronomers who try to warn the American president (Meryl streep) over a “Killer asteroid” on a collision path with Earth.





However, the work on the set has not been as good as it seems, or so the American actress has revealed, who has confessed that it has not been easy work with the actor couple.

The interpreter of The Hunger Games has explained that he had to go through some unpleasant moments while recording Don’t look up, especially in regards to her personal relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet.

A “hell” to work with

Thus, in its passage through the program The Late Show, the actress confirmed that working with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet it had been “hell”.

As she explained, one of the first days of filming the actress herself remembers it as “the most unbearable day of my life”. Apparently, they were “driving her crazy” for a set of things that ended up making her mad: “I don’t know exactly what it was, on the one hand, Timothée was very excited to be able to be away from home during confinement, it was like his first scene. Leo for his part chose the song that he put in the car and kept talking about the song and the lyrics … “

Joking, Jennifer Lawrence finally said “just I remember feeling miserable that day, it was hell. “

However, on the sidelines, the actress also had words of affection and ended up recognizing that it was “great” to work with all your peers. In fact, he emphasized the young Timothée Chalamet, for whom he only had good words: “He is an actor with a lot of talent,” he assured, although he notices the age difference.

The controversial pay gap between Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio

What the actress has highlighted has been the wage gap that has existed between both protagonists of the film. And, as he explained in an interview for Vanity Fair, Leonardo DiCaprio earned 20% more than her in Don’t look up.

Apparently the star of The Revenant had received $ 30 millionwhile Lawrence had won $ 25 million. However, the actress tried to downplay what happened, remembering that DiCaprio was a bigger claim for sales: “Look, Leo brings more box office than me. I am very lucky and I am happy with my agreement ”.