Jennifer Connelly: 7 Great Movies Of Her Career You Must See

In the film, she plays Sarah, who in a moment of desperation wishes her brother kidnapped by the Goblins, and her wish comes true. To get it back, Sarah enters the labyrinth to search for King Jareth (Bowie) in this world where fairy tales are as real as life itself.

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

4) Phenomena (1985)

Jennifer Connelly showed her great talent from a very young age and was recruited in 1985 by Italian director Dario Argento to Phenomena.

The tape transports us to a boarding school for women in Switzerland, where the young woman Jennifer Corvino (Connelly), who has telekinetic and telepathic powers, attempts to unmask a serial killer who is terrorizing his companions. During her investigation, Jennifer will also find out the terrible secret behind the walls of the boarding school.

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

5) House of Sand and Fog (2003)

Jennifer Connelly started the new millennium consolidated as a great dramatic actress, which led her to enroll in this 2003 project based on the novel of the same name by Andre Dubus III.

His work with Ben kingsley It was one of the most acclaimed of that year and of her career so far, and although she did not obtain the Oscar nomination as expected, she ended up establishing her as a performer with great qualities.

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

6) Little Children

In 2006, the American was part of this film that addressed the adventure between Sarah (Kate Winslet), a well-educated woman who cannot accept her life as a housewife and mother, and Brad (Patrick Wilson), an unemployed father married to a beautiful filmmakerJennifer connelly).

The actress delivers an outstanding performance in this love triangle that is certainly worth watching.

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

7) Only the Brave

One of his most outstanding recent works without a doubt.

Jennifer Connelly joins this impressive cast of veterans to be the ideal counterpart to so much testosterone in this low-risk drama that turns out to be highly effective.