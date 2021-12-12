Jennifer Aniston’s “toxic” relationship with her mother

Jennifer Aniston recounts the tough relationship she had with her mother Nancy (Photo by Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic)

The ‘Friends’ actress has been sincere in a recent interview when talking about the ordeal that was her childhood and adolescence with a strict mother and victimizer who, according to her story, tried to sink her self-esteem.

Jennifer Aniston is the daughter of a stunning model who was also an actress. Nancy Dow starred in television shows like ‘The Wild Wild West’ or ‘The Beverly Hillbillies’ and her level of demand towards little Jen was always high.

The protagonist of one of the most famous sitcoms in the world calls her mother “implacable” and defines her as a person who taught her what she did not want to be in life, that is, as a bad example.

Nancy passed away in 2016 at age 79 after suffering two strokes in previous years and now that time has passed, Aniston looks hard to open up about her toxic relationship with her.

In fact, Jennifer and her mother spent ten years without speaking and did not reconcile until 2005, when she separated from Brad Pitt. In the 90s, when Aniston was successful as an actress, she never had contact with her mother and neither did her support, in fact, He did not even invite her to his wedding with Brad since Nancy had published memoirs that sold great and that, according to Jen herself, embarrassed her when talking about their private things.

In those years of success and maximum media exposure for embodying Rachel in ‘Friends’, the artist was tabloid meat and now confesses that if she did not collapse, it was because of the past battles lived in her own home under enormous pressure.

“I grew up watching someone, my mother, settle comfortably into a victim state, and I didn’t like how she looked. ” Far from victimizing herself and letting the tabloid press sink her, she decided to surround herself with what she calls “a blessing of support” that are “many positive and highly evolved people around me.”

In contrast to what she saw at home and far from imitating Nancy’s toxic behaviors, Jen had it clear from a young age “I knew that person was giving me an example of what I never wanted to be and, in fact, never will be.”, Convicted sentence at 52 years of age.

Read more

Even when she resumed her relationship with Dow in one of Aniston’s toughest moments, the actress assures that “her victimhood eroded her interior, her soul” but that, despite this, when she left him with Pitt, she did not collapse in front of the world. because he had understood that “everything is relative” and he thought “Either I would give up and live hidden under my covers or I would go out to find a creative outlet in order to prosper … and that’s what I did.”.

The irony of the matter is that that exit was a movie called ‘The Break-Up’. While Aniston struggled to excel in the professional in that delicate moment, her mother continued to be critical of her “She was always critical of me, because she was a model, beautiful, dazzling … and I wasn’t”.

Nancy published a book telling personal episodes about her daughter Jennifer (Photo by Paul Harris / Getty Images)

In fact, last year in another interview she confessed that “I did not turn out the model girl that she expected. I just wanted to be loved by a mother who was too busy with things that didn’t matter. “

And in Jen’s eyes not only did beauty differentiate them, but “My mother held grudges inside for things that I found really insignificant”. Despite this tumultuous relationship between the two, Aniston took advantage of the “anti-example” that her mother assumed and assures that she was inspired by her for her character as Rosie, a former beauty pageant queen with a daughter, who is embodied in the film by Netflix ‘Dumplin’.

Aniston is one of the celebrities in Hollywood who is respected for her professional talent and, although her romantic relationships are known, she never puts on shows or scandals that place her in the middle of controversy so, as she says, everything you learn.

He has been through various therapists since he was 9 years old, when his father abandoned his mother to go with another woman, a fact that traumatized her for a long time but she has always managed to manage her mental health with a dignity and privacy that, even today, are worth mentioning.