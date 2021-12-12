Jennifer Aniston’s beauty secret at 52 is a cream that you can buy in Sep …

Ever since she dazzled the world with her portrayal of Rachel on Friends, the actress Jennifer Aniston It has become a benchmark for beauty and style. Today, at 52 years old, she shows off incredible skin and her makeup artist has wanted to reveal one of the secrets of her eternal youth.

Angela Levin, Aniston’s makeup artist, indicated that one of the actress’s beauty secrets is her hydrated and luminous skin. This “glow” effect is achieved by using a moisturizer that is easily available at Sephora. for a price of 64.99 euros.

It is about the Magic Night Cream created for the makeup line of makeup artist and stylist Charlotte Tilbury. Levin uses this cream as part of his skincare routine during “The Morning Show” shootings.

This product has become the favorite of celebrities, since 90% of the people who have tried it have indicated that it is amazing and they no longer want to use any other. This cream was not created with the intention of marketing it to the public, as it was an exclusive Tilbury formula, used only at major fashion shows and catwalks. Due to the success and fame it obtained, the makeup artist chose to place it for sale in the most important makeup and skincare chains in the world.

This “miraculous” cream contains vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that helps the synthesis of collagen in the skin, helps prevent blemishes and protects the skin from free radicals. It also contains the famous hyaluronic acid, which helps fill in fine lines and smooth the skin while hydrating it. Contains Aloe vera extract, ideal to soothe, hydrate and soften the skin, shea butter, which adds shine and silkiness to the skin, and SPF 15 sunscreen.

Experts in cosmetic pharmacy have indicated that this cream has one of the oils with the greatest benefit for skin care: rosehip oil. “Its composition, rich in essential fatty acids, but also in vitamins A, C or B1 and B2, and antioxidants, give rosehip oil enormous benefits for the skin. It is a powerful regenerator, helping in the healing process, and minimizing marks on the skin, including stretch marks and acne marks. It deeply nourishes the skin, fighting wrinkles and expression lines ”, says the pharmacist Rocío Escalante.

The cream Jennifer Aniston uses is suitable for all skin types, including oily skin and those with a tendency to sensitivity. Therefore, there is no impediment that prevents you from looking like Brad Pitt’s ex; information claimed by the 2000 people who have rated it with almost 5 stars on the Sephora website, making this product one of the best-sellers in skin care and an essential when it comes to showing off a face as radiant and luminous as the famous American actress.