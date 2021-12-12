Jennifer Aniston always wears a black dress or ensemble on the red carpet

The short black dresses (or LBD as they are known by their initials in English) they have always been Jennifer Aniston’s secret weapon. In the 90s and early 2000s, it was normal to see the star in these elegant and seductive dresses, in black, even at the most important events of the industry.

Recall, for example, the dress she wore to The Hollywood Reporter’s 100 Women in Entertainment event. On that occasion the actress and businesswoman, Jennifer Aniston, he took the stage with a jumpsuit black (with belt) and deep neckline without straps. The bare shoulders have become an emblem of the actress.

Jennifer Aniston’s elegant black outfits

Black has always been your first choice. Photo: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

In that ceremony, Jennifer Aniston took home the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award. And during the acceptance speech, he paid tribute to his 19-year-old “self.” As well as all the times she had to work as a waitress between auditions, until she finally succeeded in Hollywood.

Back to the LBD, Jennifer Aniston has worn several in her latest appearances between 2020 and 2021. Some Notable Moments: The Embroidered Dolce & Gabbana Dress That Wore to the Jimmy Kimmel Show Last September: The Dress vintage from John Galliano for Dior that he wore to last year’s Emmys; as well as the voluptuous dress she wore to the Golden Globes, just before the pandemic started in February 2020.

While these black outfits are admirable, it’s their 90s looks that will forever live on in our minds. Special mention deserves the long dress she wore to the 2000 Oscars, along with Brad Pitt; or that model that fit like a glove for the 1995 Emmys.

Since the Y2K era. Time & Life Pictures

Dress vintage The Valentino outfit that he wore to the 2004 Golden Globes is another winner, as well as the draped Balenciaga that he wore to a 2008 premiere.

So we can only wait for the start of the awards season, to delight us with Jennifer Aniston’s black looks.

Article originally published in Vogue US, vogue.com.