James Bond will not be played by a woman

The goal of “No Time To Die” was to fire the James Bond who Daniel Craig he performed for the first time in 2006 and, at the same time, give a closure to the cycle that began with “Casino Royale”. Although they have not announced the name of the new agent 007 yet, what is known is what characteristics the person they are looking for has. It was thus that without revealing identities, those who direct the production revealed that they want the position to occupy it a Briton of “any ethnicity or race.”

If there is something that Barbara broccoli is very clear is that the character will not be played by a woman, And far from considering that decision as anti-feminist, the producer explained that the reason why it must be a man who plays Bond.

“I believe in making characters for women and not only that women play the roles of men” she recently told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. In the same way, the producer added that she thought that currently there were not enough good roles for women in the cinema and emphasized that the super Agent 007 “should be British, as well as of any ethnicity or race”.

Broccoli also confirmed that the search for the new Bond will begin in 2022 and hinted that so far for Cary Fukunaga, who will direct the production, there is still no fully defined plan.

The options for the next James Bond

Although there are no definitions yet, among the names that were considered in the last time were Henry cavill, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Hardy, Idris Elba and Hugh jackman. In an interview that Craig gave to the Scottish journalist Lorraine Kelly, he expressed his opinion about the different options that sounded to replace him as the MI6 agent and, when Jackman was mentioned, he reacted in an unusual way: “It won’t be. Over my dead body”.

But the actor’s words were a mere joke since they are both close friends, and even got to work together in a play in Broadway in 2009. After that report, Wolverine took the opportunity to respond to his colleague through social networks: “Well … That kills the rumor! Daniel, friend, you will always be 007 for me “ he wrote on his Instagram account.

It seems that millions of fans will have to wait at least until the first quarter of 2022 to see who will play the best English secret agent in the world revealed.