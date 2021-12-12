ITunes ranking in Colombia: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Saturday, December 11

In a market as saturated as that of the services of streaming, these platforms fight to have the best productions. iTunes He is no stranger to this reality and, willing to become a strong opponent, provides his subscribers with the list of his 10 films with the best acceptance in Colombia.

one. No time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond finds himself enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his CIA friend, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

two. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

3. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote Venom are still trying to figure out how to live together when a prisoner on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

Four. Dune

The son of a noble family tries to get revenge for his father’s death while saving a planet rich in spices that he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

5. Royal Casino

British agent James Bond’s (Daniel Craig) first mission as Agent 007 leads him to Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), banker to terrorists from around the world. To stop him and dismantle the terrorist network, Bond must defeat him in a risky game of poker at Casino Royale. At first Bond dislikes Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), the beautiful Treasury officer who must watch over government money. But as Bond and Vesper are forced to defend themselves together against the deadly attacks of Le Chiffre and his henchmen, a mutual attraction develops between them.

6. After: lost souls

When Tessa makes the most important decision of her life, everything changes. The secrets that come to light about his family and Hardin’s put their relationship and their future together in jeopardy. Tessa’s life begins to fall apart and nothing will be as before. Although she knows that Hardin loves her, these two lost souls are surrounded by jealousy, hatred … and forgiveness. Until now, love was enough to keep your relationship afloat, but is it really still worth it?

7. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the puppies must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the clever little dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

8. Skyfall

In Skyfall, James Bond’s loyalty to M will be put to the test when M’s past comes back to haunt her. His life will be in danger, so Agent 007 must locate and eliminate the threat, regardless of the personal price he will have to pay. After the failure of Bond’s last and fateful mission and the identity of several secret agents in different parts of the planet is revealed, MI6 headquarters is attacked, forcing M to relocate his agency. Due to these events, his authority and position will be threatened by Mallory, the new Chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee. Now MI6 faces both external and internal threats so M decides to turn to the only ally he can trust: Bond. Agent 007 disappears into the shadows with only one ally: Field Agent Eve. Together they will track down the mysterious Silva.

9. Quantum of Solace

Betrayed by Vesper, the woman he loved, 007 considers his new mission as something personal. During their investigation, Bond and M interrogate Mr. White, who reveals that the organization that blackmailed Vesper is much more complex and dangerous than they imagine. The forensic intelligence service links a Mi6 traitor to a bank account in Haiti, where Bond meets the beautiful but combative Camille, a woman who has her own motives for revenge. Thanks to Camille, Bond discovers the existence of Dominic Greene, a ruthless businessman and an important member of the mysterious organization.

10. The Boss Baby 2: Family Business

The Templeton brothers have grown into adults and drifted away from each other, but a new baby boss with a cutting edge approach is about to bring them together again and inspire a new family business.

