It is a fact, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck about to separate

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck They generate daily news since they resumed their romance, after 17 years of breaking their engagement. Now it is confirmed that they are enjoying their company to the fullest because an important test for their courtship is coming: distance.

After living an unforgettable summer vacation in Europe and enjoying in paradisiacal places such as Monaco, Capri, Ibiza and Saint-Tropez, they arrived in Los Angeles to continue delighting in their romance, while taking time to run errands.

López was captured in furniture stores, which suggests that living together is almost a fact; while Affleck was with his son Samuel, the third he had with his ex-wife Jennifer garner, at a medical appointment.

Then the couple, baptized by the media as Bennifer, had dinner at the Oliveta restaurant in Beverly Hills, and then went for a walk on the beach in Malibu in the company of Matt Damon, Ben’s best friend. The paparazzi documented every moment.

Now and according to People magazine, a source close to the couple said that they are enjoying the romance, because JLo Canada will go and he will go to Texas.

On the one hand, it has already been confirmed that she will perform on September 25 in New York, on the stage of a new show of the Global Citizen Live, to help defend the planet and defeat poverty. Ben for his part, will be filming in Texas and she will then go to Canada, to fulfill filming commitments. In this way, being in different cities will be the first great test for this love that was reborn via chat, revived in Montana, became official in Los Angeles and in Europe, finally reaffirmed.

For now, followers and media are attentive to a new weekend, in which she is expected to celebrate Ben’s 49 years in a romantic way. Ben turns 15 next August.

