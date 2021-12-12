Infinite dazzles with its first trailer starring Mark Wahlberg

Infinite shows its first official trailer, which you can see at the top of this news. The new film starring Mark Wahlberg will give viewers a dose of action in a sci-fi setting. The popular actor stands on the shoulders of a man who discovers that he has been reincarnated several times, which ends up joining a secret group of other Infinites, as these characters are called, in order to save the world.

Infinite, first details

Infinite is an adaptation of the novel The Reincarnationist Papersby D. Eric Maikranz. The trailer has left us the first complete synopsis of what we can expect behind the screen. We leave you with her below:

“Evan McCauley is a man who is diagnosed with schizophrenia because his memories are full of places he has never visited. Just when he’s on the verge of a mental breakdown, Evan is visited the Infinites, a secret society which informs him that not only are his memories real, but they are from all his past lives. The Infinites take Evan to help him unlock the answers to his memories. Together they must stop one of their own, Bathurstm, from his mission to destroy humanity. “

Bathurst is voiced by Chiwetel Ejiofor, who will participate in the next installment of Doctor Strange from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directing is Antoine Fuqua, who has worked with Wahlberg in the past, as in Shooter: The Shooter. In the rest of the cast we can find faces of the stature of Sophie Cookson, Dylan O’Brien, Rupert Friend, Wallis Day, Kae Alexander, Tom Hughes, Toby Jones and Jason Mantzoukas.

Currently the film does not have a release date in Spain. The next one awaits you in the United States June 10th as part of the Paramount + subscription.

