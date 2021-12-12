INE cuts budget for revocation of mandate; it will be 1,500 million pesos

In the event of the mandate revocation consultation, it will be with a lower budget, since the General Council of the National Electoral Institute (INE) approved a cut.

The amount for this democratic exercise, originally contemplated, was 3 thousand 830.4 million pesos, however, now it will be just under half.

The approved budget for the consultation is 1,275 million 900 thousand pesos.

To this amount, 227.1 million pesos will be added, for the concept of savings commitment, according to what was informed by the president counselor of the INE, Lorenzo Córdova.

Córdova warned that the INE would be organizing this process with a deficit of more than 2,554 million pesos, “which puts at risk the organization of this unprecedented exercise of citizen participation.”

So far, with a cutoff to December 6, only 791,428 support signatures have been collected, which represents 28.69 percent of the goal.

We suggest: Association in favor of Q4 delivers 1 million signatures to INE for revocation of AMLO’s mandate

Although the INE has received 971 thousand 741 support intentions, only 791 thousand 428 voters have been validated and found on the Nominal List.

For the INE to be able to request the Congress of the Union to carry out the mandate revocation consultation, it is required that three percent of the citizens registered on the Nominal List show their support for the exercise.