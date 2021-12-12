In penalty shootout, NYCFC wins MLS champion

In an incredible draw with eight minutes from the final whistle and after 30 minutes of extra time in which it was still tied 1-1, Alexander Callens scored the goal with which New York City FC beat Portland Timbers on penalties for win Major League Soccer champion for the first time in its history.

The New Yorkers were eight seconds away from lifting the trophy on the US circuit in regulation time, suffered more than necessary, but won the cup from the penalty spot, winning 4-2, with a good performance from goalkeeper Sean Johnson.

The New York team opened the scoring at minute 41. Getty Images

The final of the Major League Soccer had a Mexican presence in the figure of the defender Jose Carlos Van Rankin, who offered a good game, as was the constant of his season in MLS, and saw a yellow card at minute 59; as well as the technical assistant Efraín Juárez, who burst into tears once he won the title.

The game started with actions in the midfield, with both teams seeking to open spaces but without creating real opportunities for danger, and with strong tackles on both sides of the pitch. The first time he was raising the revolutions in search of hitting first; the locals were the first to create real chances of danger, although they lacked forcefulness in front of the rival goal.

New York pressed in the final stretch of a first half in which both teams committed numerous fouls. A few minutes before the referee whistled for half-time, at 41 ‘, Valentín Castellanos opened the scoring; after throwing a foul, Maximiliano Moralez He was served by a center to the area that he sent to the back of the net with a header to put the visitors ahead.

After the scoring, in a bad gesture, the local fans threw bottles of water and one of them hit like a projectile on Jesús Medina, who ended up lying on the grass, in the image that preceded the halftime break.

At the restart, Timbers came out to press from the first minute, but the New York defense did not allow them to exceed the half court and the team even came close to scoring the second.

Those from home went ahead and began to open spaces; Dairon Aspirilla He became the protagonist in the attack, but could not effectively finish off the opportunities in front of the City goal. As the clock ticked on, nervousness took hold of Timbers who, incredibly, in the last second, at 90 ‘+ 4’, equalized the score with a goal from Felipe Mora and forced overtime to be played.

The 30 minutes of overtime did not offer much emotion and were exhausted with a 1-1 draw. The game lasted until the penalty shootout, where the New York team won with both Alexander Callens.