In front of the mirror: Kendall Jenner dazzled everyone with her beauty

The daughter of Olympic medalist Caitlyn Jenner and businesswoman Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, is a gorgeous model, businesswoman, and even television personality. She is one of the highest paid supermodels in the world, works with brands such as Balmain, Chanel, Elie Saab, Vogue, among others and is also an ambassador for other important brands such as: Marc Jacobs, Estee Lauder and Calvin Klein.

The daughter of the Jenner She has always been very busy about her business and modeling. But she also dedicates time to her love affair with the basketball player Devin Booker, with whom she has shared more than a year as a couple and they can be seen very happy and in love, although she is very reserved with her private life.

Recently, Kendall It was the cover of the German Vogue magazine where she appeared in a very light cream-colored dress with some side cuts that made her look unique. Also, within the magazine there were also several images of the model with various outfits with a summer look and with a black dress fitted to the body, naturally and demonstrating her beauty.

The model currently posted a series of images on her official Instagram account with a caption that read: ´My must-have oral vacation beauty. @ Moon’s new Champaign teeth whitening pencil, the message concluded.

Source: Instagram Kendall Jenner

In the photographs Kendall jenner She looked extremely beautiful, she could be seen in a plain white T-shirt looking in the mirror while using the new teeth whitening pencil. The images garnered more than 2 billion likes and hundreds of messages that highlighted the beauty of the model.