In addition to music and cinema, these are the other businesses of Vicente Fernández

Grupo Fernández was a great job for Vicente Fernández, as he ventured as an entrepreneur in a corporate According to information collected on various portals and sites such as LinkedIn, it includes more than 20 national and foreign companies dedicated to











mainly to artistic representation and the real estate industry.

In 2005, through the group, the construction of the VFG Arena began, with an investment of 45 million pesos; It is a business and entertainment center with the capacity to host 10,000 people.

Singers such as Katy Perry, Selena Gómez and Shakira, among many others, have performed at the entertainment center that was born with the intention of being a space for charrería.

From this show center, Vicente Fernández started another of his businesses, the strategic alliance of Grupo Fernández with Ocesa (a company in the entertainment market in Mexico), and thus Ocesa Jalisco was formed.

The business escalated, which led to the emergence of an alliance with Universal Music. In 2015, the singer Alejandro Fernández, together with Jesús López, general president of Universal Music Latin America and the Iberian Peninsula, announced the launch of Infinity, an artist booking, event organization and concert sales company.

Vicente Fernández not only focused on the show, the versatility and diversification of activities was his strength; the singer also had El Caminante, an air taxi company.

The company has its fiscal domicile in Puerta de Hierro, one of the most exclusive subdivisions in the municipality of Zapopan, in Jalisco, and is dedicated to the rental of Learjets 45 aircraft, whose main clients are artists.

Other firms of the Fernández Group dedicated to the promotion of shows and artists are Stars Productions, which of course represents Alejandro Fernández.

The breeding grounds at his Los Tres Potrillos ranch, from where he traded thoroughbred horses and also the so-called miniature pony, is something to be recognized, including his crops in Jalisco.

Don Chente, who announced his retirement from the stage last April, is also guaranteed other income from the planting of fruits that he grows in Jalisco lands, including the royalties left by the films filmed at the beginning of his artistic career.

According to public information estimates, Vicente Fernández’s fortune amounts to 499,982,500 pesos, not counting the earnings he has from royalties, according to data from the Celebrity Net Worth website, dedicated to information on the wealth of personalities.

