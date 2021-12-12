“I’m more nervous about the Atlas final than about the ‘Canelo’ fights”

Eddy Reynoso pointed out that it would be nice to see an Atlas championship, because he is passionate about the team

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez’s coach assured that he is more nervous about the final this Sunday between Atlas and León, than in the fights of the Mexican boxer.

“Notice that they give me more nerves than when ‘Canelo’ fights, it has been 22 years that we have not seen a final, we have not won any championship, at least I had not seen it; it is something very important something beautiful that a championship is coming for someone who is passionate about football and the Atlas ”, he acknowledged.

The coach and head of the ‘Canelo Team’, was part of the banner with the Rojinegro team, and he said excitedly by the warm show of support in the concentration hotel: “Not spectacular, the people of Atlas are very supportive and it feels nice that they support a team a lot”,

As in the series of the Quarterfinals against Monterrey, Saúl Álvarez’s coach, revealed that he will support a new account for the final in support of women with breast cancer.

“We are going to support mothers and women with problems with breast cancer, we are going to do a dynamic to continue supporting,” he said.

Like other fans, Eddy Reynoso has shown his support for the Rojinegro team throughout the Liguilla, which is why he attended the first leg final at the Nou Camp stadium last Thursday and recognized the respect of the fans of León.

“Very grateful to the León fans who were very kind to me. I wore my Atlas jersey all the time and I never received an insult. I must admit that I came to think that I could have some conflict, but nothing to do with it. Thank you very much, friends. de León, “Eddy wrote on his Twitter account.