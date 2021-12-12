I have 15 beers before getting into the ring; Tyson Fury’s winning secret

Considered one of the top fighters in the heavyweight division, Tyson Fury has shared with the world the secret that would help him perform better in the ring, because revealed that sometimes drinks up to 15 beers and even so hit in a good way to all his rivals.

Tyson fury, who will defend his WBC world championship in view of Dillian whyte, considers that spending a lot of time in the gym and focusing on exercise is good, but not the only thing, because he prefers to mix it with fun to get victories.

Beer, Tyson Fury’s winning secret

In statements given to ‘The Sun’, Tyson Fury confessed what isHe does not lead a totally strict life of a professional athletel, since he believes that being so focused would only lead to failure, something he does not want, so he try to have fun and make everything more enjoyable.

“I don’t act like a professional and I don’t live in the gym all week because that doesn’t accomplish anything. If you arrive on time, you strive to the fullest and you give your best, lThe sad truth is that 99% of the time you won’t. But if you go out two or three times a week, it is possible get it, “The Gipsy King mentioned.

Coupled with this, Tyson Fury revealed that he drink a lot of beer before get in the ring, but this NO occurs during a official fight, but does it when train at gym and sparring, where despite facing difficult rivals, ‘he beats them all’.

“I’ve often had 15 beers before 15 rounds of sparring and still I destroy them; If I’m lying then God can bring me down Memory one night that I had 14 beers and then i did sparring to three of the top ten heavyweights, Y i hit them all. If you don’t have fun, the sport becomes too serious and you end up losing, “said the complete champion.

Although he always tries to be ‘serious’ in every fight, Tyson fury also revealed that, prior to his victory against Deontay Wilder, went to a Pub to drink some beers and relax, all without affecting your performance and without breaking any rules.