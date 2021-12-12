I did not want to interfere in the definition of the world championship

Some might have expected that a Red Bull or an AlphaTauri They brought about the decisive phase of the Safety Car in the final part of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but in the end it was a driver with a Mercedes engine in the rear, Nicholas Latifi, who did.

The Canadian crashed into the barrier at Turn 14 with five laps remaining, setting off the hot and controversial final phase and ultimately indirectly, Max Verstappen’s world champion title. Yes Timo Glock inextricably linked to Lewis Hamilton’s 2008 title as he lost his position to the Briton at that year’s Brazilian GP, ​​that unwanted notoriety could fall to Latifi in the future.

“That was never my intention and I can only apologize for stepping in and opening up that possibility,” he says. “I just made a mistake.”

Latifi’s accident came after a duel with Mick Schumacher at Turn 9 and of which he said: “We had trouble overtaking him. He pushed me off the track a bit, but that’s part of racing,” said the Canadian without blaming to his rival.

“But that did get my tires dirty, and that’s exactly where the two Formula 2 crashes happened,” alluding to the morning’s main race, when Jack Doohan and Liam Lawson went off the track at that turn. and they were unable to keep their cars coming back around the next right-hand bend.

Latifi, for her part, was able to keep her car under control, “but I just had no grip on the next corners, especially where I got off,” he described.

At Turn 14, the Williams driver spun and collided with the rear end. “The speed was not that high, so I came out well,” said the Canadian who had already lost his car in a similar way in the previous corner on Friday. “For me, that had been a tough corner all weekend. And then with dirty tires and air, I made a mistake.”

At that time he was not aware that he was going to intervene in the fight for the world championship in this way with his accident: “I did not know about the situation at the front of the race until then,” he says. “Of course it was never my intention to influence him, but I made a mistake and it ruined my own career.”

When asked who he would prefer as world champion he said: “I have no preference as to who should win.”