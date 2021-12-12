Hugh Jackman suggests his return as Wolverine with incredible photography

As the best boss in the world would say: oh my gosh, (maybe) it’s happening! There are few fans who long for the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Marvel movies, however, the actor denied it on several occasions and we had not heard from it. But change today. Through their social networks, Hugh shares an astonishing photograph that could suggest his return as the popular big-screen mutant. It’s been a while since we last saw Logan in theaters but maybe things are about to change.

Hugh jackman was cast as Wolverine for the X-Men – 81% of the year 2000. At the time I had no idea that he would become the most beloved mutant on the team, with solo films and millions of fans around the world who loved his ravenous and warm portrayal of the character. Of course the best came in 2017 with Logan – 93%, his last film as Wolverine and a magnificent closure for the character. While many still think that Jackman will not return as the superhero, his most recent Instagram post is turning the tables.

Yesterday, Hugh jackman shared a Wolverine fanart made by BossLogic, the famous Instagram artist. Everything normal, everything good up to there, the actor appreciating the illustration in reference to his work. But today a particular story comes like thunder: Jackman has posted a picture of him alongside Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios. No, it was not the executive’s birthday, or any other date in particular; The actor uploaded the photo without a single hashtag or any sign to imply the motive, just the silent suggestion of his return as Wolverine, this time for the MCU.

Hugh Jackman on his IG Story Wolverine and Kevin Feige 🤔 pic.twitter.com/pMA94Z6UnP – Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 5, 2021

Kevin Feige He has been very silent about his plans for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the series on Disney Plus begin to pose an interesting scenario for everything, especially Loki – 96%. The adventure of the God of Deception brings with it some interesting concepts that will surely be developed in future films, for example, the famous “variants”. The series explains to us that these variants are products of deviations in the original timeline, however, they could be something much larger. The post-credits scene of the fourth chapter showed us three other variants of Loki, and maybe this could just be Hugh jackman in his alleged return as Wolverine within the MCU, not Fox’s version of the X-Men, but a multiverse variant in Marvel Studios.

Unlike WandaVision – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%, Loki It is the series that has told us the most about the multiverse, that narrative resource that all fans are waiting for and that is as common in comics as breathing. The new era of Marvel Studios intends to explore this part with ambition, presenting incredible settings and adventures very different from what we have seen before.

Perhaps the most anticipated film on the subject of the multiverse is Spider-Man: No Road Home, a film loaded with rumors in which the central talk is the return of the first Spider-Man actors at Sony, along with the villains that we saw in those movies. Alfred Molina was the actor who already declared his return as Doctor Octopus in the MCU and about it Kevin Feige recently declared for ET Online: “People get a microphone, some people like to talk, some people like me … not so much.”

No way home It opens in theaters on December 17.

