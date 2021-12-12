Hugh Jackman reveals his 52-year-old fitness workout

Hugh jackman He is one of the most beloved and veteran actors in Hollywood. Although he has had numerous memorable roles, he does more than 20 years which was consecrated with the unforgettable role of Wolverine in the ‘X-Men’ movies.

The popularity of his character spawned a saga of his own and Jackman has had to be in shape for the role for practically his entire career. However, recently Jackman confessed that I had never wanted to be an actor And it wasn’t until her life took a turn that she began to consider it. In the video above you have more details about it.

In 2017, he said goodbye to the role in ‘Logan’, with an emotional ending that marked the end of an era. Although rumors of his possible return have not been lacking since then, the truth is that now that the Marvel Universe begins to include mutants, it will not be long before find the next Wolverine.

However Jackman has great affection for the character and is always remembering the unique experience he has lived with him, in addition to staying in great shape at 52 years old, something that his current musical project also demands of him.

The actor has decided to share how he manages to take care of his physique by revealing some of his tricks in this video.

“Today I want to recommend a type of training. They ask me all the time, like, ‘How do you get in shape for Wolverine, what training? ‘ and I have been fortunate to learn from some of the best. My coach Beth Lewis and my good friend and amazing doctor Peter Attia, “he makes clear first.

“They have recommended that I do the training “Zone 2”. It’s like a jog where you can talk at the same time. It is not very hard, you are not killing yourself. But doing that 2 or 3 times a week for 45 minutes makes a difference with your health and longevity. And I have to say that I’ve been doing it for a while now, and I have felt much better and I sleep much better. So give it a try “

Hugh assures that this training has not only helped him to be in shape, “but also to sleep. Which, to be honest, makes me a MUCH nicer person !!!”, he ends up saying. Are you going to give it a try?

