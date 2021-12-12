how to view only content in Spanish (easy trick)

That’s how easy you can see exclusive content in Spanish on your TikTok social network.

Want filter Spanish TikTok content? Next we will show you a trick so that you can do it easily and step by step.

Currently one of the most relevant platforms worldwide is TikTok, since many of the trends, challenges and more are initiated in the Chinese app and then migrate to other platforms.

Because of this, its popularity has increased dramatically, resulting in you running into videos from all regions of the world, clearly it is a cultural diversity, however, many users prefer to enjoy the epic content on their mother tongue: Spanish.

Fortunately, you will not only be able to use TikTok on your computer and on your mobile without installing the app, but you will also learn how to configure it and see only content in Spanish language.

How to set the content language on TikTok

Something amazing that presents TikTok, is that you can enjoy the platform without the need to be registered, the only disadvantage is that you will not be able to like or comment on the videos, for this it is essential to have an account on the social network.

But if you already have it created and what you want is filter content in Spanish language, it is necessary to follow each of these steps:

Launch the TikTok application on your mobile device.

Click on the option “Profile” located in the lower left.

located in the lower left. Then click on the hamburger menu , located in the upper left.

, located in the upper left. Look for the section “Content and Activity”, click on the option “Content preference”.

Click on the option “Video languages”

After this, click on the option “Add language”All you have to do is search for the language of your preference and select in “Ready”.

As you will see, this is the quick and easy trick to see only content in Spanish reflected on TikTok. If you liked this article, don’t forget to review how to make money on TikTok in 2021: monetize your account now.

