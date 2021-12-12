How Rihanna became the richest female singer on the planet (and it’s not because of the music)

Rihanna

Rihanna is now, officially, not only a billionaire but also the richest female singer in the world, according to Forbes magazine.

The pop star’s fortune reaches US $ 1.7 billion.

About $ 1,400 comes not from the music but from the value of your business of cosmetics, Fenty Beauty.

The rest of his money comes mainly from the lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, worth an estimated $ 270 million, and from his earnings from music and acting.

