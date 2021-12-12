How Rihanna became the richest female singer on the planet (and it’s not because of the music)

Drafting

August 5, 2021

Rihanna is now, officially, not only a billionaire but also the richest female singer in the world, according to Forbes magazine.

The pop star’s fortune reaches US $ 1.7 billion.

About $ 1,400 comes not from the music but from the value of your business of cosmetics, Fenty Beauty.

The rest of his money comes mainly from the lingerie company, Savage x Fenty, worth an estimated $ 270 million, and from his earnings from music and acting.

Rihanna ranks second after Oprah Winfrey as the richest female artist in the world.

“Fenty effect”

The singer – whose real name is Robyn Fenty – launched her company Fenty Beauty in 2017, in association with luxury goods company LVMH.

Other cosmetic lines expanded their shades after Fenty Beauty introduced 40 foundation shades.

At the time he said that the goal of the line was to attract “all kinds of women” and launched 40 shades different bases, something that was unprecedented at the time.

This produced the so-called “Fenty Effect”, which caused rival brands to expand their ranges of shades in makeup products.

The line generated more than US $ 550 million in annual revenue in its first year, LVMH reported.

Failures

However, not all of Rihanna’s business ventures have been successful.

Rihanna was recently seen shooting a video with her boyfriend, rapper A $ AP Rocky, in New York.

Earlier this year, the 33-year-old agreed with LVMH close your fashion brand Fenty after less than two years in production.

The Barbadian singer has sold more than 250 million records, but has not released a studio album since “Anti” in 2016.

Although she was recently seen filming a music video with her boyfriend, rapper A $ AP Rocky.