How is Oslo, by HBO, from the hand of Steven Spielberg

As chance has it, the premiere of Oslo, produced by Steven spielberg, in Hbo (it’s available on HBO Go, and will be on HBO Max, as of June 29) arrives now that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has worsened.

In a Gaza street, a soldier in uniform and armed confronts a young Palestinian in jeans with a stone in his hand. This scene, which is an insert, serves to understand or graph where the search for the work and the film is going.

Because if the plot focuses on the secret, intricate and heated discussions held between emissaries of both sides in a room of a mansion on the outskirts of the Norwegian capital almost 30 years ago, the gaze is on the characters, on the emotions on the surface in these negotiations in search of peace.



Ruth Wilson (“The Affair”, “His Dark Materials”) is Mona, the meeting manager. HBO photo

The Oslo Peace Accords were handled in secret, starting in 1992. The Norwegians Mona Juul (Ruth Wilson) and Terje Rød-Larsen (Andrew Scott) as well as a couple are the managers who, without the approval of their government, imagined skipping the diplomatic protocols.

The idea was auspicious. They believed that if they brought Israelis and Palestinians around a table, but not officially, and if they could relate as people, perhaps a solution to the conflict could be reached.



Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”) is the sociologist trying to get the deal to good terms. HBO photo

“We are facilitators and nothing more,” says Mona. “I have never met an Israeli face to face,” confesses one of the negotiators of the Palestine Liberation Organization, who never smiles and drinks his whiskey in one gulp. The situation will not be easy, because they distrust and only agree in praising the waffles that the Norwegian cook prepares for them.

And without spoiling who knows and who does not from the governments (Shimon Peres and Yasser Arafat) about the meetings, the meetings resemble a trick or poker match.



Jeff Wilbusch (“Unorthodox”) is one of the Israeli negotiators. HBO photo

Steven Spielberg bet on the same team that put Oslo on stage for his transfer to television (and commissioned his cinematographer from Schindler’s List, Janusz Kaminski, enlightenment).

Tony winner on Broadway

The film, we said, is based on the play of the same title, premiered on Off Broadway in 2016 and then jumped to Broadway and won the Tony for best play, the same year that Dear Evan Hausen won the best musical and which, also turned into a film, will be released in September.

The fact that the author JT Rogers himself was responsible for the adaptation does not imply that he has varied it too much. Not even airy. Only a few inserts, which show how Mona experienced firsthand the confrontation in the Middle East – that of the Israeli soldier and the Palestinian with the stone – serve to get out of the confinement of the mansion.



The strong “Oslo” poster. HBO photo

And as the negotiators fight dog-face in the living room, but not at the time of sitting at the table, jokes and jokes arise (the one from the CIA, Interpol and the Mossad is not wasted).

Bartlett Sher, who was eight times a Tony nominee for best director, including for Oslo, and won it for the revival of the musical South Pacific, also makes his film debut.



Salim Dau as Ahmed Qurei, or Abu Alaa, who later became Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority. HBO photo

Author and director rely on two familiar faces that replace the actors in the play – they did not leave a single performer from the original cast of Off and Broadway. Mona is English Ruth Wilson, seen in Mrs. Wilson, His Dark Materials Y The affair, and Terje is the Irishman Andrew Scott, the priest of Fleabag.

But the story, we know, was another. Then Bill Clinton brought Peres and Arafat together, who shook hands, but soon after, Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated by an Israeli extremist opposed to the deal.

And the dispute for territory, legitimacy, settlements and for dignity between one and the other continues, unfortunately, as the first day.

“Oslo”

Good

Drama. USA, 2021. 118 ‘. SAM 13. From: Bartlett Sher. With: Ruth Wilson, Andrew Scott, Salim Dau. Available on: HBO Go.