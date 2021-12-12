“His poison hurt me, hurt my feelings.” When Anne Rice wanted to sabotage the signing of Tom Cruise for ‘Interview with the vampire’ but ended up admitting her mistake

The sad passing of Anne Rice At the age of 80, he orphaned the world of literature from one of the most beloved authors of vampire tales. Many will be the tributes that the writer receives in all fairness, but in my case I have not been able to remember how she did everything possible to sabotage the signing of Tom cruise like Lestat in the adaptation of ‘Interview with the vampire’ and later, after seeing the film, admitting his mistake.

Anne Rice on the attack

The truth is that Rice adapted his own novel with the idea that the British actor Julian Sands would play Lestat, an idea quickly discarded by Warner as he was not a popular enough interpreter. After trying other options such as Daniel Day-Lewis, who ended up rejecting the role, the study opted for Cruise, who commented at the time that “I couldn’t resist the character“and soon he began an extensive preparation work to live up to what he saw as a challenge for him – it was the first time he gave life to a villain – but the writer did not think the same:

I was particularly surprised by the signing of Cruise, who is no more my vampire Lestat than Edward G. Robinson is Rhett Butler. I told Jordan myself. I’m puzzled as to why Cruise would want to take on the role. He’s a handsome boy, on top of the world and on his way to becoming a great actor, but I’m not sure he knows what he’s getting into. I’m tempted to call (CAA chief) Mike Ovitz and tell him that everyone is going to get his client. Cruise should do himself and everyone else a favor and quit the role.

The writer never stopped criticizing Cruise, from his height to his voice, or the fact that he was not blond and European like Lestat. Nothing seemed right about him to bring Lestat to life. The actor regretted at the time not being able to meet with her before getting down to work, also acknowledging that Rice’s attacks took a toll on him:

It really hurt my feelings, to put it mildly. His venom hurt me.

Rice even fueled the anger of some fans. All this made the bad press accompany ‘Interview with the vampire’, to the point of being published many articles pointing to a historic failure, also being the subject of several jokes within the industry.

Picking up cable

“Interview with the Vampire” finally hit theaters in the United States on November 11, 1994 and had earned $ 223 million by the time it concluded its run in theaters around the world. An unquestionable success when its budget had oscillated between 50 and 70 million according to the sources consulted.





Perhaps it helped that Rice was able to see the film before its release and was very happy with it, later calling it a masterpiece. The producer David geffen He also revealed that he had contacted Cruise to admit his mistake and apologize:

He even phoned Tom Cruise to tell him he was wrong. It’s great when someone who’s been so critical of the movie sees it, loves it, and admits they were wrong.

Cruise confirmed this fact and said that “we had a great conversation“Everything was finally settled and Rice even recorded a short video message accompanying the release of the VHS movie of ‘Interview with the Vampire’ to finish clear up any doubts that might remain at that time about his support for the film.