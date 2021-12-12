his childhood and moments that have marked the actor’s life

Keanu Reeves, at present, is one of the greatest exponents of Hollywood cinema. And it is that the actor has starred in action films that have become classics, such as the Matrix and John Wick sagas, franchises from which new films are already expected. However, his childhood was complicated, and the rest of his life, it was not that different.

Keanu’s complicated childhood with an alcoholic father and drug dealer

Keanu Reeves was born in Beirut (Lebanon) on September 2, 1964 and his childhood passed between Hawaii, Australia, New York and Toronto in an environment full of violence with his father, an alcoholic drug dealer.

During his stay in Canada, at just 15 years old, decided to abandon conventional studies to enroll in a drama school, but was expelled from the educational center due to its rebellious and undisciplined character and lack of concentration in studies.

His life became more complicated when his father left home, divorcing after his mom … and finally, Samuel Nowlin Reeves would be sentenced to ten years in prison for drug trafficking.

This caused Keanu had to work as Canadian photographer, bartender, motorcycle mechanic and logger. But he never gave up his vocation as an actor, even if he did not obtain his professional degree. This is how he took advantage of his talent to get into the world of theater, which would later open the doors to him in other media.

By 1984 he began to appear on various Canadian television series. In 1985, Reeves left Toronto to tour Canada and become an actor. That same year He made his film debut with the film ‘Dreams to believe’, and by 1986 he moved to Los Angels to be part of ‘Youngblood / Forge of Champions’, where he coincided with Rob Lowe and Patrick Swayze.

The death of his friend, daughter and partner

One of the most remembered films of Keanu is’My Private Idaho ‘(1991) from director Gus Van Sant, in it, Reeves shared a cast in which he there was become his great friend, River Phoenix. However, it would have a tragic end in 1993, as the actor died of an overdose in California.

Everything would continue, and the successes for Reeves would be greater and greater, as well as his fortune, which is currently reported by the US media that would reach the $ 360 million. But a new tragic chapter would arrive for him.

Reeves had a relationship with the actress Jennifer Syme, remembered for the movie ‘Lost Highway’. In December 1999, the couple lost their daughter on the way, when he was only fifteen days away from his birth.

But the story still had a little more to tell. Well as if the above were not enough, In April 2001, Syme died in a tragic car accident after a crash on a Los Angeles freeway.

“I don’t feel comfortable talking about my feelings, about certain aspects of my private life. They always ask me many personal questions, to feed that anxiety among the public that I am not interested in cementing.“Reeves said after that.

Asperger syndrome

Although the actor does not speak openly about this, it is known that Keanu lives with a disorder called Asperger syndrome, a condition of people with problems to make friends, to capture double senses and to function in social situations, which is why it is usually recognized on the autism spectrum.

Nevertheless, the intelligence of those who suffer from it is normal and, in some cases, even higher than average. Characters of the stature Tesla owner Elon Musk and Best Actor Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins have it too.

However, despite all these difficulties, the Lebanese man fulfilled his dream of being an actor, and Today Keanu Reeves is one of the most recognized, acclaimed and wealthy actors in the world, and has millions of viewers waiting to see him in ‘Matrix 4’ and ‘John Wick 4’.

WITH INFORMATION FROM EFE

caov