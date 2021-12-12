Hailee Steinfeld turns 25 and fans celebrate it on social networks

On a day like today, December 11, 1996, Hailee Steinfeld was born, who in 2010 would captivate audiences and critics with her performance at Temple of Steel – 96%, directed by the Coen brothers and based on the novel by Charles Portis. In the film she acted opposite Matt Damon and Jeff Bridges, but her performance was the highlight, and it earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Now, 11 years after that important moment in his career, Steinfeld has an enviable career and gives life to a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His fans have decided to use social networks to celebrate his birthday.

Before she got to play Kate Bishop in Hawkeye – 87%, Steinfeld went through the failed Ender’s Game franchise – 60%, and starred in the movie My Life at 17 – 95%, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe in the category of Best Actress in a Motion Picture or Musical Comedy. In 2018 she had two major roles, that of Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100%, and Charlie, the protagonist of Bumblebee – 95%, from the Transformers saga.

In 2021 he has not only stood out for his role in Hawkeye, we also had a new season of the Dickinson series – 95%, where she played the famous poet Emily dickinson, and voiced Vi in the animated series Arcane – 100%, based on the video game universe League of Legends, which has been recognized by critics and fans as one of the best Netflix productions.

The role of Kate Bishop may be the most popular of the moment, but it cannot be denied that Steinfeld has a quite diverse and interesting career, where she has shown to have great talent as well as beauty and charisma. It is possible that in the future we will see her as a member of the Young Avengers, but we will have to wait to find out if that will happen. For now, we can only keep an eye on the new episodes, as big surprises seem to be on the way, and we can also celebrate with the fans the birthday of this young star who does not stop succeeding in the entertainment industry.

Happy birthday to one of the best people in the world. #HaileeSteinfeld

Happy birthday my favorite girl. #HaileeSteinfeld

HAPPY BIRTHDAY #HaileeSteinfeld

Happy birthday to this Queen, Hailee Steinfeld.

She turns 25 today! #HaileeSteinfeld

I just wanted to say HAPPY HAILEE DAY !!!! Thank you for your amazing world, you made 2021 special for me! #Arcane #HaileeSteinfeld

Happy birthday #HaileeSteinfeld

Happy birthday #HaileeSteinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld’s trademark. Happy birthday #HaileeSteinfeld

Several months ago, the magazine SFX Magazine prepared a special of Hawkeye, and Steinfeld was interviewed; There she revealed that for her reading comics is a common habit, and she prefers it to literature, since books of more than 200 pages intimidate her:

As far as the comics go, yeah [los he estado leyendo]. Again, it’s a bit like Emily [Dickinson] and his poetry: it is having this world of unlimited information. I have always loved comics. I’ve always been a very visual person and a large book that’s over 200-250 pages has always seemed intimidating to me, so comics have always been something that has caught my eye because of their visual aspect. So I’ve had a lot of fun reading these comics and going through them to discover those elements of Kate Bishop that are in them that we are going to bring to life in the TV series, and other elements of the comics.

