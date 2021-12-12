‘Hacks’, in favor of humor made by women

HBO Max premieres the series that gave the surprise at the last Emmy, hilarious and emotional account of the generational clash between two women dedicated to comedy

The expression ‘hack’ is used in English to speak, often in a pejorative tone, of a good number of occupations. For example, if someone wanted to apply it to the person who wrote this, it would mean ‘gacetillero’. If applied to a novelist rather than a journalist, the meaning would be more ‘scribbler’.

It is not a term that anyone in their right mind would use to talk about Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs Y Jen statsky, the trio in front of ‘Hacks’ (HBO Max, from Wednesday, the 15th), that brilliant comedy-drama about a veteran stand-up comedian (Jean Smart, mother of Kate Winslet in ‘Mare of Easttown’) and the young comedy writer (revelation Hannah einbinder) who must rescue it from its growing irrelevance. In the last edition of the Emmy, his series raffled ‘Ted Lasso’ with finesse to end up taking away the awards for best director and best screenplay. In addition, Smart was justly rewarded as best actress.

The surprise, in any case, was relative. ‘Hacks’ was preceded by critical clamor (in fact, there is more consensus with it than with ‘Lasso’) and its authors are not hackers or newcomers. Aniello and Downs came from contributing to the classic ‘sitcom’ ‘Broad City’, a story of two girls (Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, co-creators) with no great mission in life apart from partying, going to bed, trying to get laid and failing. Aniello debuted with her as a television director. In addition, she was her screenwriter and producer, like Downs, who also served as Abbi’s boss at that spinning gym. Aniello and Downs later co-wrote ‘One night out of control’, film directed by the first and emblem, like ‘Broad City’, of a feminine comedy without squeamishness or euphemisms.

Fight for twice to achieve half

‘Hacks’ was born from the interest of its creators to vindicate all those women (comedians, above all, but also actresses, or producers, or directors) who over the decades have fought twice as much to achieve half the opportunities as their male equivalents. It is not difficult to find in Deborah Vance, the character played by Smart, some traces of the great Joan Rivers: that raw and direct style with a fixation on the war of the sexes, that tendency to self-flagellation.

The creators also cite as a reference to Lucille ball (These days played by Nicole Kidman in ‘Being the Ricardos’), although the protagonist of ‘I love you, Lucy’ had a more cordial relationship with her husband, Desi Arnaz, after the separation. Deborah, on the other hand, humiliated by having been abandoned by her little sister, burned down the house of her ex-husband Frank.

We meet Deborah at a twilight time. Despite everything that happened, she is not happy to learn of Frank’s death. And the day before, the president of the Las Vegas casino where he works (an elusive Christopher McDonald) informed him that he should cut back on his performance nights. The astute Marty’s idea to improve fundraising is to introduce other kinds of shows: the Pentatonix a cappella group for families looking to sing and dance; ‘dj’s’ EDM (or, in their words, “a guy in a helmet playing on an iPod”) for the college kids.

Generational misunderstandings

According to Deborah’s ever-stressed-out manager Jimmy (Paul W. Downs), the solution is find someone to write fresh jokes. She resists, hell-bent on writing her own material. But Jimmy tries to save two birds with one stone and sends him to the Young screenwriter Ava, canceled from society after a controversial tweet about the sexual hypocrisy of a senator. The chemistry doesn’t come instantly. Ava pretends to be a fan of Deborah, but then she doesn’t know how to quote a favorite joke to her. Deborah is arrogant to the point of rudeness; and yet, during the tumult of the discussion, she has to admit to herself that Ava has her wits.

Turned into half forced collaborators, both end up learning a lot about their respective generations. Ava explains to Deborah that nude selfies are nothing to be ashamed of in 2021 and that her bisexuality is a most natural thing to do. The young apprentice discovers, in part thanks to her work as an archivist, how much women like Deborah have done in her life and how much they did not let her do. Without Deborah’s efforts, Ava would never have started a career or acquired a manager.

Through their constant give and take, the creators of ‘Hacks’ build not only a large collection of jokes (which also serve to explain the characters), but interesting debates about the situation of comedy. According to Deborah, there are no borders in humor, but Ava has experienced just the opposite. In a kind of tribute to Hannah gadsby and his devastating special ‘Nanette’, the defiant twenty-something describes the traditional architecture of the joke as too masculine: “Everything centers on the ending. All that matters is the climax.”. ‘Hacks’ makes you laugh and think.