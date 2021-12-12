Grammys 2022: News and fun facts about the awards

It may be difficult to overcome the events of the past year are overcome in the Grammys 2022. In 2021 Beyoncé set the record for most Grammys won by a single artist (and The Weeknd chose not to submit her music for consideration at future events). The Grammys have made an effort to increase diversity and transparency at this year’s awards show, which will take place in Los Angeles on Monday, January 31, 2022, but will it be enough to make the evening acceptable to the main actors in the world of music? We’ll find out soon, but in the meantime, take a look at the main conclusions of the list of nominees for the 2022 Grammys.

1. Two new categories have been added.

Best Global Musical Performance (global music scene) and Best Urban Music Album (Latin music scene) will be officially categories at the 2022 Grammys, bringing the total number of categories to 88.

2. Some of the older, more competitive categories have been expanded.

On Tuesday, the Recording Academy revealed that Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist now boast 10 nominees each, up from eight for previous years.

3. Jay-Z is now the artist with the most Grammy nominations in history.

The artist’s three 2022 nominations make him officially the proud owner of the largest number of Grammy Award nominations in history, narrowly beating producer and songwriter Quincy Jones.

4. Selena Gomez is officially nominated for a Grammy.

Revelation, the singer’s first project primarily in Spanish by the singer and cover of Vogue México y Latinoamérica, was nominated for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album.

Selena Gomez Dario Calmese

5. Olivia Rodrigo has been nominated.

At just 18 years old, Rodrigo -who had the success of the summer with his album Sour- earned a Best Music Video nomination for “Good 4 U,” which was directed by Petra Collins, as well as a Best Album nomination. “Drivers License” is also among the nominees for Record of the Year, and Rodrigo is up for Best New Artist … so it looks like everything is looking good for Olivia.

Olivia Rodrigo wears an oversized blazer and her hair down. Erica Hernandez.

Article originally published in Vogue US, vogue.com