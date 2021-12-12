Get to know the luxurious mansion in which he lived

There is no doubt that Carmen Salinas placeholder image He became one of the characters of the show best known and loved by both young and old thanks to his participation in countless soap operas, movies and plays.

Due to this and her political career, the actress and producer managed to accumulate a fortune valued at around 20 million dollars, according to the Celebrity Neth Worth site, which allowed her to carry a life of luxury.

So Carmen Salinas did not hesitate to allocate a large part of her money to acquire a beautiful and millionaire mansion in the CDMX That it fit his needs and of course was in line with the standard of living he led.

And although the property is very luxurious, this was never an impediment for Carmen through her YouTube channel to give all her followers a tour of her mansion.

Thanks to that video, we were able to know inside what would be the home of the former federal deputy until the end of her days.

The beautiful living place It was decorated in white tones, elegant furniture in every corner and of course decorative objects valued at large sums of money.

Carmen even confessed that some of the pieces that adorn her home were actually relics that she decided to keep among her valuables.

Throughout the tour of her mansion you can see vestiges of the multifaceted career that Carmelita Salinas carried out for 50 decades, as pictures, awards and paintings of her career hang on its walls.

Carmen Salinas and her career

His first role for the small screen was achieved in 1964, when he played the role of “Cuca” in the telenovela “The neighborhood” produced by director Ernesto Alonso.

From that moment on, Carmen Salinas’ career did nothing but grow like foam, leading her to even venture into fichera cinema in the 70’s, when she played the role for the film “Bellas de noche” of the “Corcholata”, a character who would accompany her for the rest of her life.

The actress’s career transcended borders until reaching the United States, where she managed to participate in productions made in Hollywood such as “Man On Fire” or “Man on Fire” sharing credits with Denzel Washington, Christopher Walken and Mickey Rourke.