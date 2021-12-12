Gastritis: 5 foods to avoid if you have this condition

The gastritis is an inflammation of the lining of the stomach. This disease can occur suddenly (acute) or it can occur slowly over time (chronic), however, diet is key to improving or increasing the problem, that’s why we leave you a list of the 5 foods to avoid if you have this condition.

Weakness or injury to the mucous barrier that protects the stomach wall allows digestive juices to damage and inflame the stomach lining, and according to the Mayo Clinic, several diseases and conditions can increase the risk of having gastritisThese include Crohn’s disease and sarcoidosis, a disorder in which accumulations of inflammatory cells grow in the body.

In some cases, the gastritis it can lead to ulcers and an increased risk of stomach cancer. But for most people it is not serious and improves quickly with treatment. This condition can also affect children.

In some cases, gastritis can cause ulcers. Photo: Pixabay

The most common causes of gastritis are:

Certain medications, such as acetylsalicylic acid (aspirin), ibuprofen, or naproxen, and other similar drugs.

Excessive alcohol consumption.

Infection of the stomach with a bacteria called Helicobacter pylori.

5 foods to avoid if you have gastritis

The signs and symptoms of gastritis are: Pain or burning (indigestion) in the upper abdomen; nausea, vomiting and a feeling of fullness in the upper abdomen after eating can improve or worsen when you eat, and to avoid suffering from them it is best to take care of your feeding.

1. Meats

According to specialists, among the foods that should be avoided are fibrous meats such as rabbit, or those that are highly seasoned such as sausages, which are also rich in fat, such as sausage, chorizo, bacon, ham, chicken breast. turkey, salami, mortadella; among others.

2. Dairy

In the case of dairy, it is recommended not to consume whole milk, yogurt, cream, cream, butter, margarine and some cheeses, such as yellow and processed ones: cheddar, mozzarella, cream cheese and provolone.

Sausages are not recommended for those who suffer from gastritis. Photo: Pixabay

3. Prepared sauces and condiments

Prepared rooms like ketchup often have additives that are irritating, while mayonnaise is high in fat. Also, condiments such as ice cubes and instant noodles, as well as frozen ready meals and fast food, should be avoided.

4. Flours and cereals

White flours, such as corn and wheat, and cereals, it is preferable not to consume it regularly. Freshly baked fresh bread such as baguette or bolillo, ferments in the stomach and creates discomfort, which is why specialists warn about its consumption.

5. Drinks

Drinks such as coffee, tea, with extracts of coffee or guarana, with chocolate, with gas and all alcoholic beverages irritate the gastric mucosa and increase acidity.

KEEP READING:

Do you have diabetes? 5 foods you should never eat

High cholesterol? 5 foods you should AVOID to reduce its level