Gas is also skyrocketing – Spaniards will pay this Sunday the highest price for electricity in history

The price of electricity will mark the most expensive Sunday in history tomorrow, with 256.98 euros / MWh, exceeding the figure of this Saturday by 7.29 percent.

MADRID, Dec 11 (EUROPA PRESS) – The price medium of the electricity in the wholesale market it will reach Sunday 256.98 euros / MWh, 7.29 percent more than this Saturday, which has also been the most expensive in history costing 239.98 euros / MWh, according to data from the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE) collected by Europa Press.

Despite the fact that in the weekend prices tend to relax with respect to Work days by the decrease in the demand electric, this Sunday the light will mark a new record being the most expensive in history, with 256.98 euros / MWh.

In annual terms, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market will be 85.89 percent more expensive this Sunday than that registered on December 12, 2020.

The price maximum of electricity for tomorrow will be given between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., with 298 euros / MWh, while the minimum price will be 218.01 euros between 04:00 and 05:00 hours.

The prices of the “pool”Have a direct impact on the regulated tariff -the so-called PVPC-, to which almost 11 million consumers in the country are welcomed, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

The rise in prices in the electricity market in recent months is mainly explained by high gas prices in the markets and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, at record highs this year.

DECEMBER ALREADY EXCEEDS 200 EUROS / MWH ON AVERAGE

December It is being a month marked by great volatility, with falls in the average of some days to around 100 euros / MWh, as registered on Wednesday and last Sunday, and Daily comparison between the price of electricity in 2020 and in 2021, rallies far exceeding the 200 euros / MWh level.

In fact, so far this month the average is already above 200 euros / MWh, which, if it continues like this, would exceed the record of last October, which was the most expensive month in history.

THE NOVEMBER INVOICE: THE SECOND MOST EXPENSIVE IN HISTORY

The electricity bill of an average user with the regulated rate -PVPC- stood in November at 115.18 euros, 68.1 percent above the 68.50 euros for the same month last year, thus being the second most expensive bill in history after last October, according to data from Facua-Consumidores en Acción.

In this way, the association considers that the electricity bill for December would have to be negative for the promise of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, to be fulfilled, that this year consumers will pay the same as in 2018 once the CPI has been discounted.