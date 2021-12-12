Gallos presents his new reinforcements

MEXICO CITY.

In a ceremony led by Tiago Volpi, exporter of Roosters of Querétaro, the feathered set presented the new elements that will be part of the squad led by the technical director, Leonardo Ramos, for the Clausura 2022 tournament.

The footballers presented were: The Mexican forward, Angel Sepúlveda, the Ecuadorian attacker, Fidel Martinez, the American recovery midfielder, Jonathan Gonzalez, the Mexican central defender, Carlos Zamora, the Argentine attacking midfielder, Juan Romagnoli and the Mexican attacker, Jesus Godinez.

We do not care, today ALL day there will be spam from the presentation of the #Fightcocks because it was 10/10.#PrideOfGallo pic.twitter.com/DyiXkxd1lj – White Roosters (@Club_Queretaro) December 11, 2021

In the development of the event, the players briefly expressed their feelings to wear the Gallos Blancos shirt and undertake this new commitment in their sports careers.

Fidel Martinez He said he was excited to have a new opportunity in Mexico and hopes to occupy the top positions in the general classification of the next tournament.

Happy, excited and we will work hard to achieve the goal of fighting up, “said the Ecuadorian.

For its part, Jonathan Gonzalez He promised to give himself one hundred percent for the Queretaro institution.

We are going to leave the soul for these colors to me the field, that they expect great things “, sentenced the American.

