First look at Jane Foster as Lady Thor leaked

If there is a film that causes a lot of expectation from Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in addition to Spider-Man No Way Home, it is without a doubt the fourth installment of Thor titled Love and Thunder, as it will bring back Oscar winner Taika Waititi, after delivering a memorable comedy in Thor Ragnarok which managed to make the character very interesting after his previous lukewarm movies.

One of the reasons the tape is highly anticipated is because of the Natalie Portman’s return as Jane Foster, who will not only return as Thor’s love interest, but will now become the bearer of the Mjölnir, becoming the new incarnation of the God of Thunder, just as it happened in the arc of the comic written by Jason Aaron.

And since the announcement that Jane will now be the new Thor, many they’ve been waiting for the first official look at Portman as the heroine and it looks like we won’t have to wait that long, because recently, a toy store showed the supposed first promotional poster of the film where we see the actress characterized as Lady Thor.

A poster for Thor: Love and Thunder has surfaced online! pic.twitter.com/Lc5uSeTY6n – Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) December 11, 2021

The art was caught by a fan and spread on social networks and in addition to showing the new look of Jane Foster, lets us see the new look of other characters, such as the original Thor, who apparently will have a new costume very similar to the Eternals and also to Korg, who now wears a mustache and is more like Taika Waititi.

Another highlight of promotional art is the apparent return of the Mjölnir, which despite having been destroyed in Thor Ragnarok, will be back and will be the weapon of Lady Thor, while Chris Hemsworth will continue to use the Stormbreaker that we saw in Avengers Infinity War.

Although the image is not of good quality, it is likely that in 2022 we will begin to have the first official images, Well, the fourth installment of Thor will hit theaters on July 8.

Axel Amézquita is an editor at IGN Latin America, a comiquero by birth, with a taste for cinema, photography, video games and great stories. You can follow him on social networks like @AxxRess