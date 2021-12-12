FIA Dismisses Both Mercedes Protests; Verstappen champion

The FIA ​​stewards have dismissed the two protests by Mercedes over the result of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix of Formula 1 for the overtaking of Max verstappen behind the safety car.

Mercedes made two protests against the outcome of the race following Lewis Hamilton’s defeat to Verstappen in Abu dhabi by the race director restart procedure Michael Masi.

Mercedes cited articles of the sporting regulations that say that no driver can overtake another car on the track behind the safety car, and that all bent cars must pass the safety car before racing resumes on the next lap.

In the first decision issued by the stewards on Sunday night, the protest regarding the overtaking behind the safety car was dismissed.

“Mercedes alleged that car 33 overtook car 44 during the safety car period at 6:32 p.m., in violation of article 48.8 of the 2021 Formula 1 Sporting Regulations,” the stewards’ bulletin reads.

“Red Bull argued that Car 44 was not ‘overtaken’ by Car 33, that both cars were ‘pressing and releasing the accelerator’ and that there were ‘a million precedents’ under Safety Car where the cars had caught up. side and then they had backed up behind the car in front. “

While the stewards agreed that Verstappen “at one stage, for a very short period of time, moved slightly ahead of car 44, at a time when both cars were accelerating and braking,” then he moved again. behind Hamilton and “was not in front when the Safety Car period ended (that is, on the line).”

The first bulletin ends: “Consequently, the protest is dismissed and the deposit of the protest is not returned.”

In a second statement they reported on the resolution of Mercedes’ protest for the restart of the race and that it was not accepted either.

The stewards’ bulletin explained that Mercedes argued that article 48.12 of the regulation had been violated, which establishes that “any car that has been bent by the leader must go to the cars of the main lap and the safety car” and “a Once the last car folded has passed the lead, the safety car will return to the pits at the end of the next lap. “

Mercedes argued that if this had been accomplished Hamilton would have won the race and the championship, and requested a modification of the race result according to the FIA ​​International Sporting Code.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

The stewards said that although that article may not have been “applied in its entirety”, since the safety car entered at the end of the same lap, “article 48.13 cancels it and once the message ‘Car of safety on this lap ‘, it is mandatory to remove the safety car at the end of that lap “.

The notice added: “However, Mercedes’ request that the stewards correct the matter by modifying the classification to reflect the positions at the end of the penultimate lap, is a step that the stewards consider effectively shortens the race retrospectively, and therefore it is not appropriate.

“Consequently, the protest is dismissed.”

This means that Verstappen is formally the winner of the race and the 2021 drivers’ champion. Mercedes has yet to comment on whether it will take further action on the decision.