FC Barcelona | Xavi Hernández: “Nothing comes out”

After the nightmare suffered in the Allianz Arena Against Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona wanted to regain the smile in our League. However, the Catalan team has missed the victory in the final stage of their clash against Osasuna. A duel that has been analyzed by Xavi Hernández, coach of the culés, before the media at a press conference. Some statements collected by the newspaper Mark.

Follow after this announcement

Ratings: “The point is insufficient. The taste you have is bad. We competed well. With 1 – 2, we had to keep the ball and we did not succeed. We have to change the dynamics urgently. We have not been calm, Nor do I dominate the ball. They have locked us in. We have suffered. We have not been able to have long possessions. We get nothing. The draw comes from a rejection, from a rehearsed play. They live on the strategy. The point is insufficient. No We have managed to play in the opposite field. It is difficult for us to get the second balls and defend in the area. We have worked on it, but they have scored two goals in worked actions. It cannot be. There are so many things to improve … They were three very important points ” .

Real Madrid: “I focus on Barcelona.”

Youth to power: “Extraordinary Abde, Gavi and Nico. They are supporting the team through difficult times. The effort is extraordinary. Young people make a difference and that is difficult to digest. It is positive and negative, because they will not always perform excellently because they are young. Abde’s game is spectacular, and also Nico’s and Gavi. But they cannot be the props. Have to work. People have ended up with ramps. It’s not because of attitude. But we urgently need a victory. Abde is a differential player. He can make a difference, it is not because of the goal. It has gone from the opposite. It is a dagger. A marvel. It’s a surprise. This is great news. They are giving the callus in a tremendous way. But we all have to demand more of each other. “

Complicated course: The goal is to keep competing. We want to be among the top four and fight for the League, but it is difficult. The reality is not easy. “

Resignation: “We have gone on the attack with 3-4-3. Completely. Gavi His legs were already failing and we wanted to cover the centers, but we wanted the ball, defend with the ball and go on the attack. We have gone on the attack, but we have not known how to play in the opposite field “.

Defensive system: “It was a game for the center-backs to win the duels. He trained well. I think he had a good game. They all deserve to play. They all show their faces. It doesn’t come for football, but it’s not for attitude. It has been a technical and tactical decision “.