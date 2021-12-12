Fast & Furious: Vin Diesel wants you to go back to the movies, and he asks you in Spanish!

Vin Diesel has surprised his fans by sharing a message in Spanish, through which he invites the Hispanic community to return to theaters to enjoy the premiere of “F9” June 25th. This is the new film in the saga of “Fast & Furious”, in which the actor returns to play the character that made him a star, Dominic Toretto.

In this new adventure, Toretto leads a peaceful life together with Lety (Michelle Rodriguez) and his young son, but a threat will force him to face the mistakes made in his past if he wishes to save his own; Therefore, he gathers his team to stop a plan orchestrated by an assassin who is also a very good conductor, Jakob (John Cena). The action is now all over the world, and audiences will be able to see the streets of London, Tokyo, Azerbaijan, Edinburgh and even Tbilisi.

“F9” It also marks the return of director Justin Lin, responsible for four other films in the series. In the multistellar cast they accompany Vin Diesel Y John Cena stars the likes of Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, Helen mirren, Michelle Rodriguez, Natahalie Emmanuel, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and even the star of hip hop Cardi B, who will play Leysa, a woman related to Dominic’s past. The reggaeton Ozuna will have a special participation, so surely the film will have a powerful soundtrack.

The saga of “Fast & Furious” began 20 years ago with a successful film starring Vin Diesel Y Paul walker (who passed away in 2013). It was followed by seven blockbusters that swept the box office worldwide, and after a small appearance by Diesel in the film “The fast and the furious: Tokyo drift” In 2006, he decided to fully return to play the popular character three years later.

The good results have been such that in 2019 it was released “Fast & furious presents: Hobbs & Shaw”, a spin-off made by Jason statham Y Dwayne johnson. And although two more films in the saga are already planned, audiences are eager to see the new adventures of Dominic Toretto and his friends, after four years of absence from the big screen.

