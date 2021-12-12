F1 live: Checo Pérez is out of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

(Photo: REUTERS / Rula Rouhana)

This Sunday the last episode of the Formula 1 In the season 2021: the Yas Marina Circuit, in Abu dhabi, it will be the sand of a intense dispute for the Drivers’ Championship crown between Max verstappen (Red Bull) and Lewis hamilton (Mercedes Benz).

For this contest, the Mexican of Red Bull, Sergio Czech Perez, will start from the fourth position from the grill of the United Arab Emirates, behind his partner, Verstappen, who was left with the pole position; Hamilton, in second, and Lando Norris (McLaren), in third.

And it is that with the historic tie between English and Dutch with 369.6 points on 21 dates, the role of jaliscience (as well as Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes Benz)) will be a fundamental factor to support their teammates, respectively.

At the exit in Yas Marina, Czech will pressure Hamilton from the outset since having finished fourth, his starting position is just behind him, he assured Christian Horner, director of the red bull team.

MINUTE BY MINUTE:

08:30 Checo Pérez is out of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

08:28 Checo Pérez returns to the pits due to problems in his car

08:22 Safety Car by Russell incident (Williams)

08:10 10 laps remaining and jaliscience maintains third place, while Verstappen still struggles to catch up to Hamilton (+10)

07:59 The race resumes

07:55 Virtual Safety Car due to Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) incident: Pérez and Verstappen take the opportunity to enter boxes

07:49 Checo Pérez returns to third place in the Grand Prix: the head rearranges Mercedes Benz – Red Bull – Red Bull

(Photo: REUTERS / Ahmed Jadallah)

07:40 The Mexican climbs to fourth place, after the entry of Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) in exchange for tires

Opposite Checo: Valtteri Bottas still with a pending tire change

07:36 Checo Pérez enters the change of boxes, comes out in fifth place

07:34 Hard-fought meeting of the Mexican against the British for the leadership of the Abu Dhabi race; Hamilton surpasses it, but reduces difference with Verstappen

Checo Pérez returns to third place

(Photo: REUTERS / Ahmed Jadallah)

07:24 Checo Pérez rises to first place, after the entry of Lewis Hamilton to the pits – Who is 10 seconds from the Mexican of the red bull

Verstappen in fourth place with Carlos Sainz ahead to catch up with Hamilton

07:23 Checo Pérez in second place, after the entry of Verstappen to boxes

07:20 The Mexican continues in third place in the race to three seconds difference from Verstappen

Behind jaliscience, the Spanish Carlos Sainz 22 seconds behind the british

(Photo: REUTERS / Rula Rouhana)

07:03 The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix starts

Checo Pérez is positioned in the third place; Lewis hamilton in the lead, followed by Max Verstappen

