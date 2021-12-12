Everything we know about the sequel to Netflix’s most-watched movie

If you haven’t seen Extraction, Netflix’s biggest hit of the moment, it is best not to continue reading to avoid spoilers.

In just a few days, Extraction (or Mission Rescue in Spanish), the movie of Chris Hemsworth and the Russo Brothers, became the most watched movie in Netflix history and unexpectedly broke records. The movie inspired by the Tyler Rake comics was so successful that Netflix did not hesitate to confirm it for a second part.

The first part is left with a stressful cliffhanger, we do not know if Tyler Rake is alive or dead and there is a 50% chance that bullet killed him or that she was trapped in a strategic place that allows her to survive. Rake achieved his mission, rescue the kidnapped son of a criminal leader (and kill 183 people, according to Netflix data) and manages to redeem himself and change his own story, but that does not mean that everything is already said in the story of Extraction.











© Jasin Boland / Courtesy Netflix.

Rescue mission is set in Bangladesh.





The Russos are more than willing to continue the story and although there is hope to see him again Chris Hemsworth As the hero, especially after that scene in the pool with a mysterious figure, there is also the possibility of continuing the franchise without him. Joe russo He even said that Tyler “was only meant to imply hope. Whether real or a figment of the child’s imagination, it is an artistic and poetic way of implying that Ovi had a guardian watching over him and that he managed to save his life. And in the future. he has a chance at a normal life. “

The Russos said a sequel to Extraction It wouldn’t necessarily take place in the future, it could show us stories from Tyler Rake’s past, which means that the movie we saw now could be the end and not the beginning of the story.

Extraction 2 is going to happen, this is what we know so far:

First images:

After revealing that filming had already started, Chris Hemsworth He also shared two images from the new movie. It does not say too much, not to make any spoilers, but they confirm that Tyler rake He’s on a new mission, which takes him to a very different place than the first movie.

Everything indicates that this is a mission in the past, where he seems to be entering a kind of bunker or war tank, so we can think that it is a military operation, before Rake became a mercenary.

The differences, according to Chris Hemsworth

The actor shared a photo where he confirmed that the sequel is already being filmed. In addition to a look at the film’s new location in Prague, Hemsworth wrote that “First day of shooting in Extraction 2. Two things are different from the last movie. One: very, very cold. Two: I am alive. How? You’ll have to find out. Watch the movie. Stay tuned.”

It doesn’t say much, but it seems to confirm the theory that this is a prequel and not a continuation of the story we already saw.

How will Chris Hemsworth come back?

Believe it or not Hemsworth did not want to accept the role originallyHe didn’t want to do just action heroes, but the story and the character’s emotional journey convinced him and the rest is history. Now, the doors are open to have more sequels that make us wonder if Tyler Rake is alive, why is he alive and what is going to happen next.

The final scene of the film seemed to indicate that Tyler was alive, but it is not clear either, so anything can happen. At the moment, the only thing confirmed is the sequel, Hemsworth has not signed any contracts And we don’t know if he wants to move from one action movie franchise to another.

Sam hargrave, director of the film, said that “If you see the film and you feel that the redemption of Tyler is completed with the sacrifice, then you understand the film in a way, with the boy honoring him through a vision. But if you loved the character and the possibility that he survives makes you happy, then you will see Tyler Rake in that image “, this leaves open the possibility of having Tyler or going the other way.

What is it about?

Nothing is confirmed yet, but, considering that the Russo mention that it is not necessarily developed in the future, there is a possibility that they show us some of the old missions of Tyler rake, his training or even the story of the family tragedy that marked him so much.

Actors:

Besides Chris Hemsworth, the only characters that have a chance to return, and if this unfolds in the future, are Rudhraksh jaiswal , who plays Ovi Mahajan Y Golshifteh Farahani, who gives vid to Nik Khan.

The release date:

Taking into account that it took a few years to film and release the first part, it is likely that the sequel will go as far as 2022, but the date will depend on what happens with the pandemic and the films that have been delayed.