Eva Mendes reveals why there are no photos of Ryan Gosling on her Instagram

Actress Eva Mendes stated that she does not intend to turn her Instagram into a platform to show an unrealistic image of her life with Gosling.

When it comes to managing your Instagram account, Eva mendes has established very clear rules not to turn your profile into another platform that shows the idyllic life of a celebrity with her famous husband, which in her case results in nothing less than attractiveness Ryan gosling.

(Photo: Getty Images) “I try to post that is responsible and confirm that I am not presenting myself in a way that makes other women feel bad. Instagram can do us a lot of damage in that sense », revealed on that same platform. As an example, the interpreter mentioned the image in whose comments section she responds to a follower’s message to explain how we overcome the mixed feelings that provoke the virtual sphere. “This photo actually belongs to the report he did for an advertising campaign and has been retouched. I want women to be aware of it. I want them to be clear that I have a hard time looking like that and that I also have problems with food «, he pointed.

As a personal favor, the actress has asked all her fans to let her know if she ever begins to lose the north and to show unrealistic photos making them pass as usual in her day to day, also encouraging them to express themselves with total frankness about it .

“As far as Ryan is concerned, I just put up ‘flashbacks’ of things that are already out there, like images from movies we’ve done together and all that. My man and my daughters are something of mine. This is something very important to me, so thank you for understanding «, he concluded.

By: Bang Showbiz / Photos: Getty Images