Eugenio Derbez and Martha Higareda, the most viewed in Latin America

Eugenio Derbez, Martha Higareda, Karla Souza, Brazilian Petrônio Gontijo and American Vin Diesel were the most watched actors in Ibero-American film productions from 2011 to 2020.

Diesel, star of the “Fast and Furious” saga, made the list because the sixth installment of the project, released in 2019 and which reached 25 million viewers in the region, was a co-production with Spain, so it was considered Iberian film, according to official criteria.

The list is taken from a study of the most successful films carried out by the Sociedad de Servicios para los Productores Audiovisuales (EGEDA) and creator of the Platinum awards for the best of cinema and series in the region.

The industrial property rights management entity reports a list of 31 feature films. The last place is occupied by the Mexican comedy, “Cásese who can”, with 4.1 million tickets.

Derbez with his “No refunds accepted”, which accounted for 17.3 million tickets sold (15 of them in the national market), was placed as the most viewed Mexican on the regional big screen. These data allowed this work to be among the 100 most viewed of the decade in Latin America, counting Hollywood productions; specifically, in position 89. “Man overboard” and “How to be a Latin lover” were not considered, as they were manufactured in the United States.

Gontijo, from Brazil, is below the Mexican comedian with the two installments of the drama “Nothing to lose” and his 17 million registered entries.

Higareda from Tabasco climbed to third place thanks to her two installments of “No manches Frida”, with which she achieved 11.6 million tickets sold, plus the 4.1 million obtained by “Cásese who can”.

And Souza, now in the US market with the series “How to get away with murder”, got the third rung in national talent for the 12.9 million occupied seats achieved in the region by “Nosotros los Nobles” and “¿Qué culpa? the boy?” The first, in addition, achieved a reversal in Colombia and the other is in talks to be held in Brazil.

Mauricio Ochmann managed to be on the grid for “Do it like a man” and “Ya verremos”, which had more than 8 million viewers in Latin American countries.

And the creatives?

In the category of filmmakers, the Spanish Juan Antonio Bayona is the one that reports the best numbers with two productions: “The impossible” and “A monster comes to see me”, with a global of 17 million tickets sold during his commercial run in Latin America.

In the list of 31 films, Mexico and Spain are the largest contributors with 11 titles each, followed by Brazil with eight and Argentina, with one.

The US becomes a co-producer in six films mentioned, including “Exodus: gods and kings”, in alliance with Spain, a country with which it also supported “Midnight in Paris.”

