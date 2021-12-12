Emma Watson has the most daring wedding dress

He has not yet passed through the altar, but the design he has chosen has given us a great idea

Since he finished shooting the last film in the saga that brought him to fame, Emma Watson has shown that his is the cinema Beyond the iconic Hermione character on the ‘Harry Potter’ tapes. He has done it in productions such as ‘Advantages of being an outcast’ and, more recently, in the ‘remake’ of ‘Little Women’.

In addition, in terms of style, no one can deny that the actress has made her presence known in the ‘red carpets’ that she attends as a guest. His ‘looks’ They are always successful and surprise with classy outfits. He usually opts for neutral colors, where white and black have great prominence and that is what he has done for a very special date.

Emma Watson, at the Earthshot Awards | Joe Maher / GETTY

It has been at the delivery gala of the Earthshot awards, granted by the Dukes of Cambridge, holders of The Royal Foundation, where the also protagonist of ‘El Círculo’ has participated as the recognized activist that she is. And it is that these awards seek to encourage change to take care of the environment in order to help repair the planet in the next decade, a purpose with which the actress could not agree more.

Although in this event there have been no lack of familiar facesLike Emma Thompson to Ed Sheeran, including Dani Alves and his wife, the model Joana Sanz, the actress of the most famous saga of magicians in cinema has been the object of all eyes. Of course, with the permission of Kate Middleton, who has once again dazzled with a ‘recycled’ Alexander McQueen Roman court dress.

In her case, Emma Watson has shone with a very suggestive style that is completely different from her other previous proposals. This time, he has chosen a groundbreaking look made up of an asymmetrical top with several layers of tulle in white and made by reusing different wedding dresses with lace front and a large slit at the back, which has completely exposed her.

To complete this novel design, the interpreter has combined this striking top with a wide black pants signed by Stella McCartney. The truth is that, faced with such a disparate choice, as well as perfect, could not have had better taste when choosing footwear. This has also been one of the reasons why many have agreed that hers has been the star style of the night.

Instead of princess shoes, as the bridal tulle would have required, the actress has opted for some rubber boots with a platform in the gothic style. To finish off this ‘outfit’ in which many of us who do not like conventional weddings have noticed, he has chosen one manicure in white color. Because this color does not disappear in the cold months!