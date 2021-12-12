Emily Blunt is already in talks to be the MCU’s new Sue Storm

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images | Marvel comics



Beyond the presentation of The Eternals or the expected return of the X-Men, phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) also expects to see new faces for the Fantastic Four.

Marvel comics



Since before the coronavirus pandemic ended Kevin Feige’s traditional agenda, there were multiple rumors regarding the cast of that new film. Today, only Emily Blunt’s name remains to bring Sue Storm to life.

Getty Images



According to exclusive reports from portals such as We Got This Covered – famous for its Hollywood “predictions” given the proximity of its sources – Marvel Studios is already in talks with Emily Blunt to play a new Invisible Woman.

According to the document, the final signing of Blunt depends on whether Marvel chooses to also hire her husband: John Krasinski, who could play Mr. Fantastic (Reed Richards) if conditions are tilted in favor of the actress.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images



By now, it’s clear that Blunt has an almost brotherly relationship with Disney-Marvel, after all, his track record at the company was recently emblazoned with The return of Mary Poppins (2018) and the one to come Jungle cruise, where he also shares credits with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Jay Maidment / Disney Enterprises



If that weren’t enough, it is well known among the fandom Marvel that Emily Blunt was considered the first choice to play Black Widow, and at the time, Agent Peggy Carter. Finally he had to give up those roles due to problems in his schedule.

How will the Fantastic Four group get into the new Marvel movies?

Marvel Studios / Broadcast



Spider-man 3 or the events derived from the series WandaVision, could pave the way for the indispensable presentation of the Fantastic Four.

The goodness of the various time arcs in the comics (and the films’ potential attachment to them) would make it possible.

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures



Still, there will be no movie Fantastic Four but until the year 2023. Emily Blunt has time to clear her schedule, and hopefully even to participate in the selection of the rest of her team as “spoiled actress” of Disney-Marvel.

Since you are here, perhaps now you are interested in reading the following: