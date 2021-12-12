Elon Musk is thinking of giving up everything to be an influencer

Every time Elon Musk speaks, the bread goes up. The richest man in the world has once again displayed his eccentricity on Twitter, letting it fall that he could leave all his positions to become an influencer in the style of María Pombo.

“Thinking about quitting my jobs and becoming a full-time influencer,” the billionaire tweeted. If this idea were to be realized, Musk would have to leave his jobs at SpaceX, Tesla Motors, SolarCity, OpenIA, Neuralink and The Boring Company. These positions, precisely, are of great responsibility, so it would be a very important move.

The tweet ends with a wdyt, what comes to be a what do you think of all life. Thus, Musk has once again asked his legion of followers what he should do, something he has already done to sell a Tesla share package.

Taking into account that this phrase was said by Elon Musk, it is not known how to interpret it. It can be a joke of his own or mean it totally.





Influencer of what?

If Musk decides to drop everything to be an influencer – although he really already is, as he is one of the most influential people on the planet – two possible paths have been opened for him in which to prosper: the maligned YouTube and OnlyFans.

The well-known youtuber MrBeast, who recently made his own version of The Squid Game, has run as a coach for Musk if he decides to enter the world of YouTube, which is losing dirt on Twitch. Having MrBeast as a mentor is having a long way to go since he is one of the most followed content creators and in each of his videos he invests thousands, even millions, of dollars. This would be no problem for Musk.





On the other hand, the richest man in the world has also been proposed to open an OnlyFans account, which does not have to be a racy platform. Musk himself has assured that “perhaps” he dares to make one of these accounts