Efraín Juárez won the MLS championship with New York City FC

Efraín Juárez won the MLS title with New York City. (Photo: Abraham Smith / EFE)

The youth squad of the Pumas of the UNAM, Efrain Juárez, was crowned champion of the MLS Cup 2021 with the New York City after defeating in the final a Portland Timbers at Providence Park Stadium. The meeting was defined in the instance of the criminal by a marker of 4-2. It should be noted that in regulation time they culminated in tie to a goal, with an agonizing score of Felipe Mora in the last minutes of the match.

Is he Mexican’s first title since it became Technical Assistant from norwegian Ronny Deila since the season 2020. Furthermore, it should be remembered that both they had worked together previously, because Ronny was the one He directed the Aztec World Cup player during his time with the Club Valerenga at 2019.

“I am very happy to welcome Efraín to our staff and it is great to be reunited after working with him in Norway. I am excited that he is joining us and I am sure he will have an immediate impact, ”said Ronny Deila.

In addition, it is also the first title of the history of New York City in the MLS since its creation in the 2013. This team is part of the City Football Group, who is also part of the Manchester City of the Premier league from England. Therefore, the technician of the Citycens, Pep Guardiola wished the team luck The big Apple.

“We want to wish you the best of luck. They are part of the family and I hope they can win the final. The new coach is doing things very well and they have achieved something very important. This organization is created for this ”, said Pep.

Information in Development *