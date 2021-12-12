Efraín Juárez breaks down in tears after being MLS champion with New York City

The New York City FC won his first MLS championship in history after winning 4-2 in a dramatic penalty shootout against Portland Timbers. After the referee gave the final whistle, Efrain Juarez, who is part of the team’s coaching staff, began to cry along with his teammates.











© Provided by Milenio

Efraín Juárez and the emotional moment he had after being MLS champion with New York City (Twitter: @efrajuarez)





Sean Johnson, goalkeeper of the New York club, saved two penalties to Timbers: one to Diego Valeri and another to Felipe Mora, becoming one of the heroes who gave the title to the Pigeons.

But it would be Alexander callens who would sentence the shoot after hitting his shot charging it to the center of the goal.

Video: Venados vs Atlante live | Quarterfinal First Leg Liga BBVA Expansión MX (Dailymotion) Replay video SETTING disabled



Skip advertisement









After the winning goal, both the stands and the benches of New York City exploded with excitement as they celebrated their first championship since its founding in 2015.

Immediately, the broadcast cameras they focused on coach Ronny Deila and his coaching staff, which included Efraín Juárez, breaking down in tears.

A very emotional Ronny Deila after winning the #MLSCup for New York City FC. He’s now won 4 titles, in 3 countries, across 2 continents – that’s a remarkable achievement and an impressive CV he’s got. ???????? pic.twitter.com/05wCpSn4Qd – Anthony Joseph (@AnthonyRJoseph) December 11, 2021

The regular time of the game ended 1-1 thanks to a score by Valentín Castellanos at minute 41 and a goal by Felipe Mora at 90 + 4 ‘, prolonging the match until the penalty shoot-out.

RGS