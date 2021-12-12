“Eat, train, sleep and repeat”

Chris Hemsworth does not stitch without thread. The Australian actor at 37 has become one of the most sought-after faces in Hollywood, and it is not surprising that he is showered with projects or makes his way with his own. Hemsworth who just finished filming Thor: Love and Thunder and that they have on the horizon the biopic about Hulk Hogan he’s in the best shape of his career. And he intends to get a profit from it.

Now a couple of years ago, the Australian along with his wife, Elsa Pataky, and experts in the world of fitness such as Luke Zocchi or Bobby Holland presented ‘Centr’, an app with which they tried to improve the life habits of users through physical exercise and a balanced and healthy diet.

A project that, far from being forgotten, Hemsworth is now trying to relaunch, taking advantage of the impact that his current physique is causing. “I have received many questions about my preparation and training for Thor over the years. This time I was fortunate to have a solid period at home to try a multitude of nutritional and training methods, to build the strongest version of me and the character yet. From there, I decided to design a fully guided program on how I achieved those results. Eat, train, sleep, repeat! ”, The actor shares on his profiles.

Chris Hemsworth shares his physique secret

Thus, Hemsworth announces that On June 21, he launches a training program based on his experience to build the ultimate version of the god of thunder. Holland, who participates in the project and acts as the Australian’s double, shares his secrets and philosophy of preparation. Of course, whoever wants to access the program must scratch pocket since the annual subscription to the app costs about 8 euros per month.

“The key is enough in five basic aspects: compound movements, volume, intensity, rest and recovery, and training until muscle failure ”, he assures Holland, which also confirms that Chris Hemsworth’s training plan includes nutritional advice.

As the Australian actor himself has assured on occasion, his life “Incredibly busy” It has caused that his daily routine on many occasions could only last for 20 or 30 minutes, although it worked for him. “With only 20 or 30 minutes a day to train, I can already see the benefits If I don’t train for at least that long, then the rest of the day is uphill, ”Hemsworth explains, though It is clear that you have had to take your preparation to a new level where 20 minutes is not enough.