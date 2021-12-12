Dollar price today December 12, exchange rate
Today Sunday, December 12, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 20.8820 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to the latest Banxico report, the spot interbank dollar ended the week at 20.9172 units.
Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $ 20.9172 – Sale: $ 20.9172
- HSBC: Buy: $ 20.46 – Sale: $ 21.14
- Banamex: Buy: $ 20.26 – Sale: $ 21.38
- Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.08 – Sale: $ 21.37
- Banorte: Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 21.15
- Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00
- IXE: Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 21.15
- Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.40 – Sale: $ 21.50
- Monex: Buy: $ 20.49 – Sale: $ 21.49
- Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.15 – Sale: $ 20.49
- Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.50 – Sale: $ 21.50
- Santander: Buy: $ 19.83 – Sale: $ 21.63
- Exchange: Buy: $ 20.43 – Sale: $ 21.45
- Banregio: Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 21.70
As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 49,798.0 with an upward trend in real time.
Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.63 pesos, for $ 27.72 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
